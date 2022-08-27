Grapes growing in NZ. Photo / NZWinegrowers

"Emerging wines" are well-established grape varieties that are new to New Zealand shores and palates. Sam Kim, co-chair of judges for the New World Wine Awards, offers three lesser-known, must-try varieties for wine lovers.

Sam Kim of the New World Wine Awards. Photo / Supplied

Albarino

If you've ever holidayed in Portugal or Spain, and ordered a house white wine, chances are you've been served albarino, this region's favourite white. Closer to home, growers across New Zealand are experimenting with this seaside-loving grape, known for its stonefruit flavours, zingy acidity and slight saltiness – exactly what you might imagine for a white wine grown in the sea breeze. If the taste profile sounds a bit like sauvignon blanc, you're right - albarino is likely to appeal most to those who also enjoy sauv, pinot gris or even a dry riesling. Chardonnay drinkers will enjoy it too, thanks to its slightly more savoury, almost salty, edge. It's an especially good match with seafood – again thanks to that slightly salty minerality.

Tempranillo

Tempranillo is Spain's top red, and the grape variety behind the Rioja region's renowned wines. This is a bold red that brings big flavours, often dominated by cherry, and earthy characteristics that might remind you of leather, cedar or dried fig. The wine is famous for food matching with red meat – ideally charred over some open flames. But if you're staying in, try it with a smokey ham, pan-fried steak or roast lamb. Lighter styles of tempranillo also go well with tomato-based pastas. If you're looking for it on the shelf in your local supermarket, you'll likely see offerings from its home region of Spain, as well as South Australia.

Grapes growing in NZ. Photo / Mike Heydon

Grenache

Also spelled Garnacha, Grenache is grown all around the world, and is loved by winemakers for its versatility – it's often featured in blended red wines. It's grown extensively in France and Spain, as well as Italy, South Australia and the US. It often leads with a burst of red berry flavours, like strawberry, raspberry or cherry, and it has a distinctive spiciness – think cinnamon or a touch of black pepper. Shiraz and pinot noir drinkers will love it. Grenache's spice notes make it a top contender alongside slightly spicy Asian dishes, herby French-style stews and casseroles, and even Moroccan tagine. It's an inherently warming wine, so a nice option to try while it's still cool outside, with an equally hearty meal alongside.

The New World Wine Awards, now in their 20th year, celebrate wines under $25. The top 50 will be announced and available nationwide in October.