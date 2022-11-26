Testing 1, 2, 3... Christmas meal kits

My Food Bag's My Festive BBQ box. Photo / Supplied

Feeling the end-of-year burnout? This year, make life a little easier by outsourcing your Christmas feast. There are a raft of amazing options available – here are three to get you thinking.

HelloFresh’s classic menu

If you’re catering for a decent-sized crowd, HelloFresh’s Christmas options cater for up to 14 people. Inside you’ll find smoked salmon and beetroot canapes, lemon rosemary chicken, glazed ham, a multitude of vege sides and a gorgeous smashed pavlova with passionfruit.

From $229.99 for 4-6 people, hellofresh.co.nz

Hello Fresh's The Christmas Box. Photo / Supplied

Get Fed’s instant feast

Really want to take your foot off the gas this year (and no judgment here: we applaud you if you do!)? Fed offers meals that are good to go – just heat, plate up, and Christmas is done and dusted. On this year’s menu, a cranberry and apple-stuffed turkey, whiskey glazed ham, cauliflower cheddar gratin, fruit pudding and much more...

From $275 for 2-3 people, getfed.co.nz

Fed's Xmas meal comes prepped and ready. Photo / Supplied

My Food Bag’s classic Kiwi lunch

If you’re a fan of the Kiwi Christmas (that is: salmon and lamb instead of the more trad turkey and ham), My Food Bag is where it’s at. Order the My Festive BBQ for tomato burrata bruschetta, a leg of lamb, lemon and fennel salmon, as well as vege sides and a plum and rhubarb cheesecake.

From $379.99 for 8-10 people, myfoodbag.co.nz