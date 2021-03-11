'Tears shed, beautiful memories': Touching moment police help grant dying woman's final wish

The beautiful visit had Rita full of smiles and love. Photo / Mounted Unit - NSW Police Force

An elderly woman nearing the end of her life has had her final wish granted all thanks to the help of NSW police.

Rita Meredith, who is in hospice care in Sydney, is too unwell to return home and is not expected to recover.

The animal-loving Meredith was a police officer in the UK in her early 20s before becoming the country's first-ever female mounted police officer.

Given her previous role of being a police officer on horseback, she had one final wish - smell or see a horse one last time.

On Tuesday police were able to grant her final wish when two horses - Hollywood and Don - from the NSW Police Mounted Unit came and visited Meredith at the hospice home.

"We travelled to Newcastle to see Rita and make her wish come true. Hollywood and Don made Rita's day," police said.

"There were plenty of tears shed and beautiful memories made."

The beautiful visit had Rita full of smiles and love. Photo / Mounted Unit - NSW Police Force

Rita's final wish came true. Photo / Mounted Unit - NSW Police Force

In photos taken by police, Meredith can be seen with a huge smile on her face while touching and patting one of the horses.

She was also pictured holding the hands of the policewomen while in her bed which was wheeled out into the driveway.

The moment was shared online with thousands of people saying the beautiful gesture brought them to tears.

Rita was the UK's first female mounted police officer. Photo / Mounted Unit NSW Police Force

If Rita can't go to the horses, the horses will come to Rita. Photo / Mounted Unit - NSW Police Force

"Not many stories restore my faith in humans, but this story is certainly one. To take the time to grant this courageous woman her wish is exceptional and heart warming. Love the work you all do," one person wrote.

Another added: "This made my eyes leak a fair bit! An awesome gesture for a pioneering woman. There's nothing like the smell of a horse, the soft velvet feel of their muzzle, their deep connection. Well done to all involved. I wish Rita and her loved ones comfort and peace."

"Absolutely beautiful and sad all at the same time. And as someone who has had horses my whole life I can understand how Rita feels ... There is nothing like the smell of a horse," a third person said.

"What a heart-warming mark of respect to Rita and her achievements by the NSW Mounted Police Force. Wishing Rita happy memories for the time she has left with us."