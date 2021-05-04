'Tears of great joy': Meghan reveals children's book featuring Harry, Archie

A royal expert has predicted that when he is King, Prince Charles will cut off Harry and Meghan to reduce the Royal Family to a core few. Video / The Royal Family Channel

Meghan Markle has announced she is releasing a children's book inspired by her husband Prince Harry and son Archie.

The book, titled The Bench, features illustrations of a red-headed soldier lifting his son aloft and will explore the "special relationship between father and son" as "seen through a mother's eyes".

In a statement, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that the book was inspired by a poem that she wrote.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story."

The book features a red-headed soldier. Photo / Supplied

The cover of The Bench. Photo / Supplied

With artwork by award-winning American illustrator Christian Robinson, the book will be released in US and the UK on June 8.

The page featuring the image of the soldier reads: "Looking out at My Love and our beautiful boy. And here in the window I'll have tears of joy".

The hardback edition will cost $25 and Meghan Markle will narrate the audiobook edition of The Bench, which will cost around $5.

"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens," the Duchess said.

A media release reads: 'Inspired by her own husband and son, The Duchess of Sussex's debut touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family.

"Evoking a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion, The Bench gives readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons—moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort."

Meghan said the story is told through an 'inclusive lens'. Photo / Supplied

The book is one of several projects that Meghan and Harry have announced since stepping away from royal duties in early 2020. Meghan, the actor formerly known as Meghan Markle, narrated the Disney nature film "Elephant" and the couple has a Netflix deal.

Their first project for the streaming service focuses on the Invictus Games, a competition for sick and injured military personnel and veterans that was championed by Harry.

Archie turns 2 on Thursday. Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a girl, later this year.

- Additional reporting, Associated Press