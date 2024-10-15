Australian teacher Hannah Grundy made a horrifying discovery online - and it turned out a close friend was to blame. Photo / Australian Story
WARNING: This story discusses details of sexual abuse
Australian teacher Hannah Grundy was horrified to discover deepfake pornographic images of her published online.
A New Zealand-based private investigator and former police officer spotted the photographs while investigating an unrelated image-based case on the same website. ”I was watching the accounts that were posting,” he told Australian Story. “There was quite serious potential for harm.”
He was compelled to reach out as the images were “incredibly graphic in nature, using AI technology”. Grundy isn’t the only person he’s contacted to warn them.
Turning detective herself, Grundy soon realised the culprit was someone she knew very well.
When science teacher Hannah Grundy started receiving emails from a stranger called John Doe, she assumed it was a scam and decided to ignore them.
The messages were warning her that her image had appeared on a website, and urged her to take action to get the pictures taken down.
She dismissed the strange email, until she got another from someone called Sally who claimed to be another victim.
Hannah was finally able to tell Jessica and Rachel what had happened.
“I was really scared,” said Rachel. “I broke into tears. This fire and vitality that I always had just got put out.”
Jessica said her “stomach dropped” when she learned it was Andy who was behind the pictures.
“I couldn’t really comprehend that it was someone so harmless and safe,” she added.
Andrew Thomas Hayler pleaded guilty to 28 counts of using a carriage service to cause offence involving 26 women between July 2020 and August 2022, including his close friends, former housemates and colleagues.
Outside court, he said he was “really, really sorry” and blamed a “dark part of his psychology” for his actions.