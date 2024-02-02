SUBSCRIBE
Deep fake: How to detect malicious posts and why our brains love rumours

20 minutes to read
By Gavin Ellis

From the archives: Deep fakes are becoming evermore ubiquitous on the social media landscape. AI-generated pornographic images and video, featuring Taylor Swift, recently deluged social media – especially X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Guardian, author Jill Filipovic labelled deepfake porn “a potent new weapon for harassment”. It has renewed calls for toughening up the laws around AI, particularly when it is used for sexual harassment.

