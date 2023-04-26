There are many wonders of the world and this may be the latest. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

There are many great wonders of the world: How did they build the pyramids? Who, or what made Stonehenge? How deep is the deepest part of the ocean?

But the wonder that has a front-row seat in my mind right now is so baffling that I’m truly shocked there aren’t 15 million conspiracy theories about it.

While conducting research for the May 6 coronation, I came across something very suspicious in relation to the royal family and one major thing they have in common - their star signs.

Let’s explore. Queen Elizabeth? Taurus. Princess Charlotte? Taurus. Prince Louis? Taurus. Even little Prince Archie in California is a Taurus and it has me wondering, why?

And with all the future kings of England having the same star sign - Cancer - it does pose the question; is there a preferable sign or time for our monarchs to be born, and could it even be planned?

The chances of us finding out the truth behind the shared star signs is probably less likely than finding out Prince William’s favourite brother, but let’s take a deep dive into the royals who share a star sign and those who are out on their own.

Taurus:

Queen Elizabeth, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Archie all share the Taurus star sign. Photos / Getty Images, Netflix

Queen Elizabeth, April 21, 1926

Princess Charlotte, May 2, 2015

Prince Louis, April 23, 2018

Prince Archie, May 6, 2019

As Taureans, the stars claim these regals are smart, ambitious and trustworthy but most of all, they are the anchor of the zodiac meaning they make great friends. And if Elizabeth’s reign was anything to go by, great monarchs.

And now that we are looking at the stars, it makes so much sense that everyone says Charlotte is a mini-me of her late great-grandmother.

Cancer:

Princess Diana, Prince George, Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla are all Cancers. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Consort Camilla, July 17, 1947

Prince William, June 21, 1982

Prince George, July 22, 2013

Princess Diana, July 1, 1961

It appears that a man isn’t the only thing Camilla and Diana shared - they also shared a sign.

And with both our future Kings also being Cancers, it’s worth noting one of their best qualities is their empathy and deep ability to relate to people. A prime example of this is Diana’s compassion with the masses which landed her the title “Princess of the People”.

It may also be why Prince William seems to form a connection and leave a lasting impression on all those he comes into contact with. No doubt his son George will be the same.

Notable signs:

Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are both Pisceans. Photo / Getty Images

Representing the fish of the zodiac, aka the Pisceseans are Prince Andrew - born on February 19, 1960 and his brother, Prince Edward - born March 10, 1964.

Pisces are known for their depth and intense sensitivity, however, they also live in their own heads a lot and can be quite dream-like meaning they often ignore rules. I’ll let you read between the lines there.

Prince Philip and Princess Lilibet are both Gemini's. Photo / AP, Twitter

Coming in hot for team Gemini is the late Prince Philip who was born on June 10, 1921 and the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ daughter, Princess Lilibet who was born on June 4, 2021.

Geminis are natural-born leaders but they are also known for their quick wit and passion so just like her great-grandfather, Lilibet could be quite the character.

Meghan Markle and Princess Anne are both Leos. Photo / Getty Images

Elsewhere, strong Leo’s are common in the Royal family with Princess Royal Anne who was born on August 15, 1950, the late Princess Margaret who was born August 21, 1930 and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex born August 4, 1981 who shares a birthday with the late Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, born August 4, 1900.

Leo’s are the “royal” sign of the zodiac and are known for their charisma and bold, unapologetic nature. While their sign makes them an ideal option for monarchs as they love to be in the spotlight however much to their despise, they more than likely find themselves leading from the wings.

Least common signs:

King Charles III is a Scorpio, while Prince Harry is a Virgo. Photo / AP

It appears our King, Charles Philip Arthur George, born November 14, 1948 stands alone. Sharing his Scorpio star sign with no other key royal, one thing we know for sure about Charles is he has passion. For environmental issues, for pens that actually work and for art. Quite fitting for a Scorpio really.

Prince Harry, born September 15, 1984 is a Virgo and much like his father, his sign indicates he is passionate about life, work and love. This can be seen in the way Harry dots over his wife Meghan Markle and puts plenty of time into The Invictus Games Foundation. Virgo’s can also be stubborn which may be why reports claim the Prince won’t stop until he has an apology from his family.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is a Capricorn and Sophie, Countess of Wessex is an Aquarius. Photo / Getty Images

If you’ve ever wondered why Princess Kate, born January 9, 1982 juggles motherhood with royal engagements, never has a hair out of place and knows royal protocol like the back of her hand, it could be because she is a Capricorn.

While rare in the Royal family, the sea goat sign is one of the best suited for the life of a royal as they are known for being very career driven, ambitious and disciplined.

Fianlly, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, born January 20, 1965 is an Aquarius meaning she has one of the most humanitarian star signs. Aquarius’ tend to enjoy exploring the outdoors and nature which can be seen in Sophie’s love for horse riding. They are also quite open-minded and are usually the life of the party. So while we are yet to see Sophie’s party girl side, we know it’s in there girl.



