Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly pushing for an apology from the Royal Family following news of a “reconciliation” meeting at the Palace between charity boss Ngozi Fulani and a former aide.

The Sunday Times reports that the couple were furious to hear that palace aides set up the meeting with Fulani when no such action was ever taken with them, with a source describing it as “double standards”.

Fulani and Lady Hussey, a former aide and close friend of the late Queen’s, met face-to-face in the Palace on Saturday, where Lady Hussey apologised for “interrogating” the Sistah Space founder over her ethnicity at a function in November, which had earned widespread condemnation.

It comes just days after the explosive second half of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docu-series aired, in which they were fiercely critical of his family and the royal institution.

“Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability,” a source told The Sunday Times.

“That is hard to swallow — 100 per cent yes they’d like to have a meeting.”

Harry had also made it clear in the docu-series that he had once hoped for “genuine accountability” from his family, but he knew it was increasingly unlikely.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or apology,” he told viewers in the Netflix docu-series.

According to The Times, the couple now want a “reconciliation meeting” before King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort’s coronation in May, amid reports they will still be invited despite the rift.

The publication also claimed that their request may be granted, with a senior Palace source suggesting the King could be open to it.

“If they want to get in touch with the King, they know where he lives.”

During the controversial six-part Harry & Meghan docu-series, the Duke of Sussex accused his brother of “screaming” at him and his father of telling lies during their now-infamous 2020 Megxit showdown.

The crisis meeting – dubbed the “Sandringham Summit” – took place just days after Harry and Meghan announced their intention to step back from frontline royal duties.

Opening up for the first time about the private family discussion in his Netflix series, Harry described a “terrifying” scene.

“I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly, but once we got there, I was given five options: one being, all in, no change; five being, all out. I chose option three in the meeting, half in, half out. Have our own jobs, but also work in support of the Queen. But it became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” Harry revealed.

“It was very terrifying to have my brother (Prince William) scream and shout at me, and my father (then-Prince Charles) say things that just simply weren’t true – and my grandmother, quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”

In the docu-series, Harry also accused William of allowing his press secretary to provide a voluntary witness statement against Meghan during her Associated Newspapers trial.

The Duchess of Sussex sued the Mail on Sunday over the publication of the “personal and private” letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in 2018. Meghan won the case in 2021.