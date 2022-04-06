Dr Ashley Bloomfield "The Eliminator" has captured the hearts of many. Photo / Getty Images

Dr Ashley Bloomfield "The Eliminator" has captured the hearts of many. Photo / Getty Images

From permanent tattoos to desert, tea towels and even an inspired scent, many Kiwis have used their creativity to show their love for the beloved Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Gone may be the days when we tuned in to hear his dulcet tones during the 1pm press conferences, but Bloomfield will be forever in the hearts of many.

He's fielded questions left, right and centre and kept us all laughing through what have been some of Aotearoa's darkest days during the pandemic.

Just tattoo of us

Back in 2020, Bloomfield was immortalised in ink after a Morrinsville woman decided to pay homage to the director general of health.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield was immortalised in ink after a Kiwi woman decided to pay homage to the director general of health. Photo / Dave Mouat

Morrinsville's Dave Mouat, an international award-winning tattoo artist, was contacted by local woman Sherilyn about designing a piece of art that showed off both Bloomfield and elements of New Zealand.

An Anzac poppy is featured underneath. The Beehive and the statue of former Prime Minister Richard Seddon are seen in the background.

Mouat said it took about four hours to design and tattoo.

Trade Me masterpieces

During the country's lockdowns, there was no shortage of Bloomfield inspired pieces of art being auctioned on Trade Me.

One portrait caught the attention of thousands and broke a record for the most expensive drawing of a politician ever sold on site, selling for $6,350.

Trade Me top listings of 2020 included a sketch of Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Supplied

The A3-sized artwork was created by Auckland graphic designer Jason Holt and was a "tribute to the good work done so far during the global Covid-19 pandemic".

Bloomfield printed hand towel

Just days after the Bloomfield tattoo went viral on social media, journalists walking back to Parliament spotted a hand towel with his face on it just outside the window of the press briefing room.

Someone has a tea towel of Ashley Bloomfield, with hearts around his face, hanging just outside his press briefing room at the Ministry of Health. pic.twitter.com/HQnIp1E0X7 — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) August 17, 2020

Newstalk ZB reporter Jason Walls shared the scene on Twitter and revealed that Bloomfield knew all about it.

"I spoke to Bloomfield while walking back to Parliament - he was aware of it. It was a 'lovely lady' who keeps it hanging 24/7 every day of the week."

The towels that were sold by Wellington boutique St Fabiola, became a hit during New Zealand's first lockdown.

The boutique's owner, Kirsten Sutherland, had the idea for the towels and after showing them to family, realised she had a struck a nerve when her family wanted to share the idea with their friends.

Sutherland said she was an early fan of Bloomfield, whose reassuring performance in the daily media briefings has won him legions of supporters.

"I don't have a girl crush on him but I love how he makes us feel looked after," Sutherland told the Herald in April, though she did admit that Bloomfield has "nerd appeal".

'Ash Bloom' scent

One of the more unique Bloomfield items was a perfume

Amanda Richards created the Ash Bloom branded perfume. Photo / Mark Mitchell

During lockdown, Amanda Richards signed up for a nine-month, American-based online course in natural perfume-making.

"We had to submit a perfume at the end of the course. I was dibbling and dabbling, and I saw that Dr Ashley Bloomfield was very popular with his tea towels and pop-up figurines and I thought maybe I could jump on this bandwagon. It helped that he had 'Ash' and 'Bloom' in his name ..."

Though the natural perfume draws literally on Bloomfield's name, Richards says his on-screen personality also had an influence.

"He has a very calm demeanour and when it was a very chaotic time, I think that just helped give us peace of mind. Someone called him an 'unassuming heartthrob' - I think it's hilarious that people have found him appealing when he's just a normal guy. He's not your typical heartthrob!"

For those who are eager to know what a Bloomfield inspired scent smells like, Richards went with Toasted marshmallows, campfires - and just a hint of hospital pine.

Ashley apple pie

If Bloomfield was a desert, what would be he?

Well according to Christchurch's iconic Rollickin Gelato Cafe he's a warm spiced Apple Pie with Gooey Caramel Sauce, Sweet Biscuit Crumbles, Vanilla Creamo and a dash of Cinnamon Dust.

Inspired by NZ’s sexiest man…Ashley Apple Bloomfield HOT dessert!🔥🥧Topped with your favourite whippin’ scoop🍦 Warm... Posted by Rollickin on Friday, May 15, 2020

Fancy a cuppa with Dr Bloomfield?

While you may not be able to have a physical cuppa with Bloomfield, you can get your hands on a mug with his face on it.

Simply google "Ashley Bloomfield mug" and you will be met with hundreds of different options.

But it doesn't stop there, many companies that make mugs also sell other items with Bloomfield's face on it, doormats, T-shirts, pins, and even a duvet cover.

Party with Ash

Crowds at Rhythm n Vines back in 2020 also went wild when footage of Bloomfield appeared on the big screen.

As a dubstep beat played over the speakers, Bloomfield delivered an important message for all Kiwis.

His message of washing hands and making summer "unstoppable" was worked into the music, which sent the crowd wild.

The "guest appearance" went viral, with some calling it the highlight of the festival.

The video was made to raise awareness about keeping each other safe at festivals during the summer of 2020/2021.

However, the hugely popular music remix and video cost the taxpayer almost $40,000.