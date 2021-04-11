Support for LGBTQI+ kids: Call to stop using 'mum' and 'dad' in Victorian schools

Schools and sports groups in Victoria will be told to avoid terms like "mum", "dad", "boyfriend", "girlfriend" as part of a push to curb the dropout and suicide rates of LGBTQI+ people. Photo / 123rf

Schools and sporting groups in Victoria will be told to avoid terms like "mum", "dad", "boyfriend" and "girlfriend" as part of a push to curb the dropout and suicide rates of LGBTQI+ young people.

The North Western Melbourne Primary Health Network has set up the #SpeakingUpSpeaksVolumes campaign which will bring in unisex bathrooms, non-gendered playing teams and rainbow flags in a bid to be more inclusive.

The Herald Sun reports that the material suggests avoiding "gendered terms" such as husband and girlfriend instead of the non-gendered partner, and mum and dad rather than parent. Students are also encouraged to ask others which pronouns they use.

The network's CEO, Chris Carter, said the campaign "encouraged people to speak up and actively support LGBTQI+ kids".

"When someone is experiencing bullying, silence often feels like indifference, which can create a terrible sense of isolation," he told the Herald Sun.

"The simple act of openly showing support can be a catalyst for great change for the better and it's often the less obvious moments that can be the most impactful to someone's wellbeing."

One mother, whose 12-year-old son was "gender not sure" in his earlier years before later affirming his gender as male, said the school's support has been crucial in her son's personal growth.

She said there needs to be "support and prevention" so children "don't have their confidence derailed".

Elevation Secondary College principal Colin Burke, supported the move, saying homophobia is "detrimental" to their school's student culture.

He told the Herald Sun they were doing more to be inclusive and support those who may be bullied or targeted for their sexual orientation.

"This includes gender non-specific bathrooms and taking down some of the boys and girls signs," he said.

While he wouldn't go as far as banning gender-specific language, he was hoping their improvements would lead to destructive behaviour being called out.

