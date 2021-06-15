Supermarket worker reveals 'most annoying thing' about shoppers

A supermarket worker has revealed what annoys them most about customers. Video / TikTok @rachelkarlenemoor

An Australian Woolworths worker has clocked more than 140,000 views on a video that reveals what annoys them most about shoppers.

If you're a customer who often changes their minds while shopping, grabbing a bunch of items only to dump half of them on the nearest shelf, well you've fallen into the "annoying" category.

The worker, who goes by the handle @rachelkarlenemoor on TikTok, filmed herself pushing a Woolworths trolley and putting unwanted items back in their rightful place, captioning the clip: "Always putting people's crap they don't want away!"

The video has been praised by fellow staff members, who related to the frustrating shopping act, branding it "the worst job to do".

"Yes! I literally carried a packet of bay leaves around in my hand until we got to the aisle it belonged in," one staffer wrote.

"Legit the worst job to do. I just find it boring walking around putting stuff back on shelves," said another.

Other employees found it particularly annoying when customers put perishable items on shelves, instead of back in fridges or freezers.

However, some TikTok users were left puzzled, pointing out to the employee who filmed the clip that it was part of her job.

"Isn't this what shelf stockers do?" the customer asked.

"Yea this job is technically meant for front end [checkout]," the woman, who is a nightfill staffer, responded.

She added it "definitely would make it easier if people knew how to put sh** back".

"Or don't grab it if they don't actually want," she continued.

But other employees expressed how much they enjoyed the task.

"I used to LOVE this job hahaha," one woman wrote.

"I love dumpies and because ur on a mission I find customers don't really ask me anything," another added.