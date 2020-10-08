Super-deluxe doghouse: Model to convert part of her mansion for her beloved dogs

Model Claudia Schiffer walks down a New York street in the 1990s. Photo / File

50-year-old supermodel Claudia Schiffer has been granted planning permission for her pet property project, which will be welcome news for her pooches, German shepherd Rollo and her spaniels Flash and Frank.

According to plans obtained by the Daily Mail newspaper, Claudia and her film director husband Matthew Vaughn will move two boilers currently in the room to make way for a pair of dog beds.

Other plans for the canine chamber at their 14-bedroom home, Coldham Hall in Suffolk, east England, include a hanging section for their coats as well as a built-in bench, and a free-standing sink.

Claudia Schiffer is a German Supermodel. Photo / File

The plans are said to follow guidelines for historic buildings, as their plush pad was built in 1574.

It was constructed in the shape of an H in a nod to Henry VIII and was previously home to one of the infamous Gunpowder Plot conspirators, who planned to blow up the House of Lords on November 5, 1605.

Claudia and Matthew - who have children Caspar, 17, Clementine, 15, and 10-year-old Cosima - filed the planning application in August.

At the time, the pair were also said to be looking into converting a room at the Tudor house into an estate office to improve security.

A report into the work stated: "The alterations proposed are restricted to the ground floor north service wing which is a single storey addition to the main part of the house, enclosed within a walled courtyard.

"The wing presently provides three rooms and a lean-to shed.

"The majority of this accommodation is finished with uninsulated concrete floors, bare brickwork and flint rubble walls and an exposed roof structure with a partially sloping plastered ceiling.

"All these rooms are presently under-used in an important location at the main entrance to the house and the proposed new uses will improve catering facilities, administration and security of the site, with minimal change in the existing appearance or risk of damage to historic fabric."

The showbiz power couple splashed out a reported £7.5 million on the historic mansion in 2002.

At the time, the luxury abode wasn't listed for sale, but the pair rocked up and asked the owners if they would consider parting with the property.