Sunday Kitchen: Alex Stone’s Sriracha, potato & chickpea salad with parsley & parmesan drizzle

Photo / Alex Burton

Kiwi-born, UK-based Instagram food influencer Alex Stone, aka @alexskitchenstory, has cooked up some serious followers in her quest to give home chefs confidence in using everyday produce to create meals rich in vegetables, colour, flavour and presentation-factor. In New Zealand for the summer holidays, Alex shares with us a favourite Sunday salad.

What does Sunday look like in your kitchen?

I am a big believer in cooking most nights of the week, but especially on a Sunday. You have the time to make something delicious, but often not the energy after a busy week so I like to cook indulgent but simple recipes. We occasionally have friends and family around for a Sunday lunch, which I love hosting. It’s fun to test out new recipes on them and a chance to make everything I have been saving up in the recipe bank that is suitable for a crowd. If it’s just my husband and me at home, I tend to make meals we can eat straight from the couch in front of a good movie. Sunday is definitely my favourite day to be in the kitchen, I love the vibe it brings to my dishes.

Why have you chosen this dish?

This recipe can be eaten for Sunday lunch or dinner, you could put it out as a side salad to feed a crowd, or pop into bowls and eat as a quick and easy meal on its own. It works across all seasons and is really straightforward, so is a great one to have in your repertoire. This is definitely one of my favourite recipes.

Photo / Alex Burton

Sriracha, potato & chickpea salad with a parsley & parmesan drizzle

Serves 4-6 as a side

1kg baby potatoes

1 tin chickpeas

300g plum tomatoes

1 block feta

Handful baby spinach

2 Tbsp oil

Sriracha dressing

3 Tbsp sriracha

3 Tbsp yoghurt

1 lemon, juice only

Parsley parmesan drizzle

Small handful parsley

3 Tbsp finely grated parmesan

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp olive oil

Preheat oven to 200C. Chop potatoes into bite-size pieces, add to a pot of salted water and bring to the boil. Cook for 10 minutes. To make the sriracha dressing: Put all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together. Set aside. To make the parsley parmesan drizzle: Finely chop the parsley and add to a bowl with the grated parmesan, apple cider vinegar, and olive oil and season to taste. Drain the potatoes and add to an oven tray. Pour over the drained chickpeas, and tomatoes. Drizzle with the oil, season well and bake for 20 mins. Chop feta into cubes and slice baby spinach into shreds. Remove tray from the oven and pour into a bowl. Add the spinach and feta and mix gently. Spoon over the sriracha dressing and parsley parmesan drizzle and serve with meat, fish, other veges or on its own.



