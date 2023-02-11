Sunday Kitchen: Alex Stone’s Sriracha, potato & chickpea salad with parsley & parmesan drizzle

Kiwi-born, UK-based Instagram food influencer Alex Stone, aka @alexskitchenstory, has cooked up some serious followers in her quest to give home chefs confidence in using everyday produce to create meals rich in vegetables, colour, flavour and presentation-factor. In New Zealand for the summer holidays, Alex shares with us a favourite Sunday salad.
What does Sunday look like in your kitchen?
I am a big believer in cooking most nights of the week, but especially on a Sunday. You have the time to make something delicious, but often not the energy after a busy week so I like to cook indulgent but simple recipes. We occasionally have friends and family around for a Sunday lunch, which I love hosting. It’s fun to test out new recipes on them and a chance to make everything I have been saving up in the recipe bank that is suitable for a crowd. If it’s just my husband and me at home, I tend to make meals we can eat straight from the couch in front of a good movie. Sunday is definitely my favourite day to be in the kitchen, I love the vibe it brings to my dishes.
Why have you chosen this dish?
This recipe can be eaten for Sunday lunch or dinner, you could put it out as a side salad to feed a crowd, or pop into bowls and eat as a quick and easy meal on its own. It works across all seasons and is really straightforward, so is a great one to have in your repertoire. This is definitely one of my favourite recipes.
Sriracha, potato & chickpea salad with a parsley & parmesan drizzle
Serves 4-6 as a side
1kg baby potatoes
1 tin chickpeas
300g plum tomatoes
1 block feta
Handful baby spinach
2 Tbsp oil
Sriracha dressing
3 Tbsp sriracha
3 Tbsp yoghurt
1 lemon, juice only
Parsley parmesan drizzle
Small handful parsley
3 Tbsp finely grated parmesan
1 tsp apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp olive oil
- Preheat oven to 200C.
- Chop potatoes into bite-size pieces, add to a pot of salted water and bring to the boil. Cook for 10 minutes.
- To make the sriracha dressing: Put all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together. Set aside.
- To make the parsley parmesan drizzle: Finely chop the parsley and add to a bowl with the grated parmesan, apple cider vinegar, and olive oil and season to taste.
- Drain the potatoes and add to an oven tray. Pour over the drained chickpeas, and tomatoes. Drizzle with the oil, season well and bake for 20 mins.
- Chop feta into cubes and slice baby spinach into shreds.
- Remove tray from the oven and pour into a bowl. Add the spinach and feta and mix gently.
- Spoon over the sriracha dressing and parsley parmesan drizzle and serve with meat, fish, other veges or on its own.