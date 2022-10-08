Summer-ready barbecue tips with James Smith aka The Tattooed Butcher

James Smith - The Tattooed Butcher

Barbecue season is nearly upon us, and who better to offer some tips to get us ready than James Smith, aka The Tattooed Butcher.

Smith has recently launched a new business - Chop Online Meats, selling a big range of barbecue cuts, bacon, ham and award-winning sausages.

So he's well placed to give us some meaty good advice on how to get barbecue-ready this summer.

James Smith's summer-ready barbecue tips

1

Remove the cover and give it a good clean! Then season it by using your choice of cooking oil and run on a medium temp for 30 minutes. This will keep any burger patties or meat from sticking to it when you use your barbecue for the first time this summer.

2

Do your research when trying new recipes and experiment with them before you have any guests over. Last thing you want is to leave people chewing on a tough piece of meat or even worse, a burnt one.

3

If you aren't already then look to spice up your barbecue game by switching to a charcoal or wood smoking grill. Low and slow American barbecue is very popular at the moment and it's a great twist to the Kiwi sizzler on the gas barbie.