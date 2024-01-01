Summer of ice cream: where to get your real fruit fix

Summer’s not summer without a real fruit ice cream

There’s a lot to love about the hot season – not least being the compulsory road-trip detour for a real fruit ice cream. It’s an Aotearoa special – a scoop of vanilla ice cream blended with fresh or frozen fruit, more often than not grown nearby, to create a smooth and airy, creamy, divinely fruity, sunny-weather treat. Many places also offer the opportunity to pick berries, too, so you can head home with some juicy treats. No matter where you’re headed this summer, seeking out one of the spots to indulge in this uniquely New Zealand pleasure is a must-do. Here are some picks from around the country.

Zippy’s Coffee and Ice Cream Truck

An ice cream at the beach is as Kiwi as it comes and the gorgeous surrounds of Lang’s Beach in Northland is where you’ll find Zippy’s Coffee and Ice Cream Truck parked up. Choose between ice cream or frozen yoghurt and quite the range of local and seasonal fresh fruits to blend with. Great coffee on offer too and Little Island Vegan Ice Cream tubs are available for dairy-free punters. Apparently, the queues here can get quite long but hula hoops are available to entertain the kids while you wait.

Lang’s Beach, Northland

zippsycafe.co.nz

Good Planet

A trip to Good Planet could be a day out all on its own –you can pick your own strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, boysenberries and blueberries, let the kids run wild at the inflatable obstacle course and more at ZaberriWorld Adventure Park or cool down at Splash Park, then sit down to a farm-fresh meal at the on-site café. Fruity treats are, of course, on offer aplenty, including four real fruit ice cream flavours to choose from: strawberry, raspberry, blueberry and mixed berry.

340 Riverhead Road, Riverhead, Auckland

goodplanet.co.nz

Ruakura Berry Shop

Located in the heart of the Waikato, Ruakura Berry Shop is a one-stop shop for all things berry. Spend some time and pick your own or make a beeline for the real fruit ice creams, made with Tip Top premium vanilla or frozen yoghurt and your choice of strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, boysenberry, blackberry, mixed berry or banana. The good news for those who can’t eat dairy is that they also offer Duck Island Coconut ice cream.

11 Davison Road, Newstead, Waikato

ruakuraberry.co.nz

The Fruit Shop

Hawke’s Bay is well-known for its incredible fruit offerings so it’s no surprise there are a few real fruit icecream spots in the region. At The Fruit Shop, you can walk away with some of the juiciest, luscious sun-ripened fruits and great veg too, plus fresh juices and, of course, a range of real fruit ice cream flavours.

1010 Pākōwhai Road, Hastings

facebook.com/Hbthefruitshop

Red Bridge Berries

Based just outside of Wanaka, Red Bridge Berries is a family-owned and operated real fruit ice cream and pick-your-own strawberry farm. Here you can get the family involved in collecting your own berries before treating yourself to a strawberry, mixed berry or seasonal (cherry, plum, apricot) frozen treat.

1 Shortcut Road, Wānaka, New Zealand

redbridgeberries.co.nz

Redwood Cherries & Berries

This popular fruit and vege spot can often sell out of its sumptuous produce but its real fruit ice cream is usually always available. Keep an eye on its Facebook page for opening days as berry supply and weather play a factor.

406 Pleasant Point Highway, Timaru

facebook.com/redwoodberries.co.nz

DIY fruit icecream

Not headed anywhere? Try your own fruity version at home with these delicious no-churn options

No-churn peach, orange and yoghurt ice cream. Photo / Babiche Martens

Semi-soft banana and brownie ice cream. Photo / Babiche Martens