Struggling mum floored by kind act from a stranger

A single mother has been left in tears after a kind gesture from a stranger. Photo / Getty Images

A struggling mum has been moved by the kindness of a stranger who made sure she and her children had enough to eat.

Emma Frost wasn't expecting any deliveries when a knock on her door left her and her children with two bags of groceries and five children's lunches. All delivered by a complete stranger.

The Cheshire mother said a note had been left with the shopping, that read "a gift from our family to yours".

Speaking to the Sun, Frost said: "My eldest went to the door as we were not expecting anyone and found the bags of shopping and five children's lunch bags.

"When she came in, she told me that someone had left the shopping with a note. When I read the note I teared up. I was shocked. It was totally unexpected."

The rest of the note read "Hi Emma, I'm doing food drops in the community, and someone has put your name forward to receive one. I'm also doing kids packed lunches Mon-Fri.

"If you don't want to receive the kid's lunches, just send me a message. Otherwise, I'll drop them between 10.30 and 12pm.

"No need to come to the door, I will knock, drop and leave. A gift from our family to yours."

The act of kindness comes after the UK government refused to extend free school meals into half term, which reportedly left many families struggling to make ends meet.

"I think the government have made the wrong decision as there are more families in a worse situation than we are, and they could really do with the help," Frost said.

The unexpected surprise prompted mixed reactions from her children, aged between 11 months and 16.

Frost thanked the stranger for the gesture which made her day.

"I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said. "On a day where I was struggling mentally, you brightened it up. It is very much appreciated and it shows there are still some people sharing their humanity around."