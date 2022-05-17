Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Stop obsessing over the dog ... and other top tips for having more sex

4 minutes to read
Maybe put the dog outside for a bit. Photo / Helena Lopes, Unsplash

Maybe put the dog outside for a bit. Photo / Helena Lopes, Unsplash

Daily Telegraph UK
By Shane Watson

OPINION:

There is – you may have noticed – a lot about the nation's sexual health in the news. Over-60s are having more than ever (according to counsellors Relate), couples of child-bearing age are having

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.