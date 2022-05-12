Ryan has dished the dirt on one of the weirdest requests he's received - but has plenty of advice, too. Photo / Supplied

Ryan James never had a desire to join the adult industry, not until he started dating a former escort.

The Sydney-based escort was working in finance before he made the switch after a former girlfriend sparked his newfound passion.

"I started dating a girl that told me she used to be an escort and after a year of dating she decided she was going to get back into it," Ryan told news.com.au's I've Got News For You podcast host Andrew Bucklow.

"I didn't like my job too much at the time. So I thought, 'You know what, I'm going to give it a go as well.' That was in 2013 and I haven't looked back since."

At almost $1000 for two hours, there's a good reason the Aussie escort hasn't looked back.

"So I have a first-time rate which at the moment is $800 for two hours. And then after that, it's $800 for the first hour and $600 an hour after that."

However, he offers clients a discounted rate if the date involves dinners, weekends away and sleepovers.

The escort of 10 years and former personal trainer said he rarely sees more than one client a day because he likes to "keep that energy" just for the one client.

"Some weeks I might only have one client, but I might be with them for the entire week," he said.

Ryan said while there's almost always sex involved, a large part is non-sexual as clients take him on luxurious trips for companionship.

He is also a qualified personal trainer. Photo / Supplied

"In the last couple of years I've been to a lot of places around Australia," he told podcast host Bucklow.

"Resorts, tours and fun experiences as well. I've been to lots of wineries, been on a truffle hunt, dirt biking, scuba diving, off-road Segways, you name it."

Ryan said he loves his job and "satisfying" women, but dished the dirt on one of the weirdest requests he's ever received.

"A woman contacted me and said she wanted a baby," Ryan said. "She asked me to leave some sperm in a jar in a letterbox for her."

Ryan refused. "Obviously I didn't go through with it."

Ryan was in finance before he made the switch to the adult industry in 2013. Photo / Supplied

Ryan said while women of all ages are his biggest clientele, he also gets hired by couples.

"A lot of the time it's the husband that is actually organising it on behalf of his wife or his girlfriend," Ryan said.

"It'll be in for an hour or two usually, and we'll go up to the room have a drink and a bit of a chat.

"And then a lot of the time the guy will just be sitting there while I'm in bed with his partner or wife and at some point they might join in for a straight threesome."

As for his own dating life, Ryan said he is "happy" with how things are at the moment.

"I do know a lot of people that work in the industry that have successful long-term relationships and there are plenty of people in this day and age that something like working in the adult industry just isn't an issue."

He doesn't think he has ever been judged harshly for his line of work.

"At least not to my face," he said. "And it resolves itself before it's an issue because it does work both ways.

Sydney-based male escort Ryan James charges $800 for two hours, for his services. Photo / Supplied

"I wouldn't ever want to date a woman that had an issue with what I did."

When asked if he ever has troubles performing, Ryan was quick to say "no, I don't".

"It's a job I am very passionate about, I really enjoy it and I love meeting all these different women," he said.

"There's always some way to connect with whoever I'm with and I do find it very rewarding, giving a woman what they're asking for.

"So that in itself is a form of pleasure."

With his experience, Ryan told listeners the key to satisfying a woman comes down to one thing.

"Listen to what she's saying or pay attention to her body language. It's not like there's this one trick that's going to blow her mind," he explained.

"You need to be able to read her body language and, even more, listen to what she's saying."

Ryan said he's heard many stories from women where they will tell a guy what it is that they like and what it is they don't like, but it's just ignored.

"So, if there's one tip above all else, it's listen to what the person is saying."