Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Steve Braunias farewells McDonald's 260 Queen St - an institution

4 minutes to read

The McDonald's outlet at 260 Queen St is closing within weeks. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Breakfast at 10:02am on Wednesday at Auckland's great and holy cathedral, the McDonald's on 260 Queen St, was the bacon and egg McMuffin with 1 hash brown, and black filter coffee (order number 197,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.