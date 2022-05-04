A round-up of all the best 2022 Met Gala red carpet looks. Video / NZ Herald

A round-up of all the best 2022 Met Gala red carpet looks. Video / NZ Herald

The Met Gala style spectacle continued at the after-parties, with stars trading their couture ballgowns for lingerie-inspired looks.

While 'Gilded Glamour' was the theme at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, afterwards celebrities hit the dance floor at various venues across New York in outfits that were a little more … comfortable.

US model Bella Hadid, 25, led the ab-baring theme, stepping out in a black lace ensemble, fitted with a tiny string bra, hosiery and delicate shawl.

Bella Hadid rocks a barely there lingerie ensemble. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile Hailey Bieber, 25, rocked a bedazzled bra with black shorts and a blazer, while TikTok sensation Addison Rae, 21, wore a sheer black dress exposing her underwear and silicone breast covers.

Hailey Bieber flaunts her abs. Photo / Getty Images

TikTok star Addison Rae. Photo / Getty Images

The world's highest paid supermodel, 26-year-old Kendall Jenner, was not to be upstaged, wearing a sheer black two-piece with visible copper underwear.

Kendall Jenner wears granny panties - but FASHION. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after the who's who of showbiz walked the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala, which embraced the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion".

Guests were asked to "embody the grandeur – and perhaps the dichotomy – of gilded age New York".

It saw a memorable fashion moment from the one and only Kim Kardashian, 41, who wore Marilyn Monroe's original 'Happy Birthday Mr President' dress, which has been stored in a vault in Florida since the sex symbol last wore it back in 1962.

Kim Kardashian is the first to wear the dress since Marilyn Monroe. Photo / Getty Images

The sheer gown, owned by Ripley's museum, featured 6000 crystals and is worth millions of dollars.

Monroe famously wore it just three months before her death aged 36, when she sang to US president John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

Kardashian said she had to lose 7kg in just three weeks to fit into the dress, which wasn't allowed to be altered.