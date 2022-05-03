Vanessa Hudgens in sheer Moschino at the 2022 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

The Super Bowl of the fashion world, the Met Gala is the ultimate celebrity-meets-haute couture event where, once a year, a glittering cavalcade of stars in extravagant dress take to the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art - all in the name of charity, of course.

The parade is the prelude to the museum's Costume Institute benefit which this year presents "An Anthology of Fashion", the second in a two-part "In America" exhibit.

According to Vogue, it's a "historical retrospective" and for those with a coveted invitation from the gala's co-chair, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the theme is Gilded Glamour. A nod to America's Gilded Age, a time of political corruption, invention and capitalism, of excess and opulence, if there was ever a year for celebrities to make big, bold and heavily bejewelled fashion statements, surely, this is it.

As Wintour's curated selection of who's who in 2022 arrive, Viva magazine's creative and fashion director, Dan Awha, shares his picks of the best dressed at this year's Met Gala.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner. Photo / Getty Images

What she lacked in eyebrows she made up for with this otherwise bold and brilliant interpretation of the theme from Prada. A fully crinolined skirt is given a modern twist with a sheer, embellished tank top. Along with big sister Kim, the pair are the only stand outs from the Kardashian-Jenner clan who managed to reference the theme without sacrificing too much of their personal style.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell. Photo / Getty Images

After paying tribute to the late Andre Leon Talley over the weekend in white Schiaparelli, the supermodel continues this season of avant-garde looks with an updated interpretation on the theme in this heavily embellished Burberry gown, taken to the next level with the added impact of face jewels.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish. Photo / Getty Images

Adding her punkish spirit to the occasion, we love this on-the-money homage to the theme from Gucci, created with offcut materials.

Anitta

Anitta. Photo / Getty Images

Fresh from her impressive Coachella performances last month, the Brazilian pop star respectfully trades her hot pants for this Moschino gown embellished with pearls that showcases her fashion range.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh. Photo / Getty Images

It's been really great to see Michelle receive plenty of deserving praise for her performance in her new film Everything Everywhere All at Once, a multiverse existential sci-fi comedy with kung fu (naturally). The actor's turn in the film is a reminder of her brilliance. This Atelier Prabal Gurung gown with dramatic cape is teamed with an equally impressive statement necklace.

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman. Photo / Getty Images

We're big fans of the comedian's trajectory from Instagram improv favourite to SNL superstar, and Chloe's playful approach to red carpet style is always a delight. This layered Christian Cowan look a nod to the theme and with plenty of irreverence.

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier. Photo / Getty Images

A metallic Glemaud gown fits the actor and model like a glove, and while diamonds glisten tonight, it's refreshing to see a mix of baroque pearl strands adorning Laura's neck and ears.

Fabiola Beracasa Beckman

Fabiola Beracasa Beckman. Photo / Getty Images

What's more Gilded Age era than a pair of white opera gloves? The socialite and film/TV producer looks to Giambattista Valli's archives and dons this cream spring/summer 2018 couture mermaid gown that creates an elegant impact on the red carpet.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Photo / Getty Images

Blake Lively, one of the four co-hosts at this year's event, was a mirage of rose gold with a strapless dress complete with an exuberant satin bow. The Atelier Versace dress's bow was then unwrapped to reveal a turquoise twin side, like a glamorous reversable jacket.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour. Photo / Getty Images

Much has been criticised about this year's theme of the Gilded Age in a time when Americans are dealing with worsening inflation, yet the Vogue editor continues to focus on the point of the gala — to raise money for the only department at the Metropolitan Museum of Art that has to fund its existence, the Costume Institute. In her element once more, Anna opts for her go-to red carpet favourite Chanel with this heavily embellished cape and gown set with a tongue-and-cheek tiara.

Eaddy Kiernan

Eaddy Kiernan. Photo / Getty Images

Contributing Vogue editor Eaddy's fuchsia-coloured gown nods to the era with its gathered bustle, and frill trim created by Markarian.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens. Photo / Getty Images

More gothic glamour than gilded, this sheer Moschino look is giving plenty of drama with a sweeping up do and statement jewels.

Hamish Bowles

Hamish Bowles. Photo / Getty Images

The European editor-at-large for US Vogue adds his usual dapper panache to the occasion in a classic white tie tux from Ralph Lauren complete with a vintage tiara designed by Fulcode Verdura from 1957.

Lisa Love

Lisa Love. Photo / Getty Images

The West Coast contributing Vogue editor is always a highlight at The Met with her signature sunglasses, and while this might not scream Gilded Age, this embellished and embroidered trench coat dress is a suitably unconventional choice for someone who likes to challenge the status quo with her looks.

Wendi Murdoch

Wendi Murdoch. Photo / Getty Images

The avid supporter of the Costume Institute and collector of Chinese Contemporary Art adds some playful camp to the occasion in this Giambattista Valli autumn / winter 2021 couture gown — feathers and sequins offer a dose of fun and frivolity.

Autumn de Wilde

Autumn de Wilde. Photo / Getty Images

Who better to collaborate with on this exhibition than with the film-maker who has a deep love of period films? As one of nine film directors commissioned to reimagine period rooms in the American Wing of the exhibition at The Met, Autumn joins Martin Scorsese, Chloe Zhao, Tom Ford, Sofia Coppola, Regina King, Julie Dash, Radha Blank and Janicza Bravo, with each examining in their own way how dress helped shape diverse American identities within historical settings. The film-maker wears this shimmering Rodarte ensemble with gold boots and gloves in keeping with the gilded theme.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves. Photo / Getty Images

As if she's come straight from some drawing room or parlour with a feathered fan, the singer mixes eras with a nod to pre-turn-of-the-20th-century in a sweeping floor-length Moschino gown that looks as if it could also have been plucked from a wardrobe from the 1960s.

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow. Photo / Getty Images

Teetering more towards 1940s film starlet, there's still an element of the Gilded era with this off-the-shoulder Miu Miu number, an appropriate interpretation for the young actor at her first Met Gala.

Evan Mock

Evan Mock. Photo / Getty Images

An exaggerated collar finds a faithful wearer in Gossip Girl star Evan Mock. His cropped butter-yellow two piece with corsetry offered hints of skin for a modern update on 19th-century chic.

Denee Benton

Denee Benton. Photo / Getty Images

It's not a Gilded Age theme without one of the stars of Julian Fellowes' HBO TV series interpretation of the era The Gilded Age. The actor wears a strapless red gown with an artfully arranged pink peplum for added drama.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo / Getty Images

The Met Gala veteran doesn't disappoint, showcasing her deep love for fashion in classic SJP fashion with this Christopher John Rogers gown and a towering Philip Treacy feathered headpiece that pays homage to the extravagant headwear of the Gilded Age. She completes the look with Fred Leighton jewellery.

Caroline Trentini

Caroline Trentini. Photo / Getty Images

The US Vogue favourite and model showcases the full-skirted silhouette prevalent during the Gilded Age with this pleated gown by Danielle Frankel and jewellery by HStern. But it's the sculptural hairdo by Erol Kardag that gives this the perfect balance of now and then.

Shalom Harlow

Shalom Harlow. Photo / Getty Images

The 90s supermodel gives a classic red carpet Met Gala look worthy of any theme in this Ralph Lauren gown with a trailing red bow. Special mention to this year's hardest working accessory, the opera glove, for pulling this look together.