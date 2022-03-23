The woman vowed she would never go back to the cafe. Photo / TikTok

A Starbucks customer was left feeling uncomfortable after a barista apparently left a hidden message on her takeaway coffee cup.

The woman had gone into store to order a coffee to take away but when she returned to her car she noticed writing on her cup that said "secret message" with an arrow pointing to the bottom of the cup.

Taking to TikTok, the woman, who is known as one of the 'Chance Twins' on social media, shared her experience after uncovering the hidden message.

The arrow pointed to a regular Starbucks warning which read: "Careful, the beverage you're about to enjoy is extremely hot."

However, the warning had particular words crossed out which instead formed another cheeky and personal message.

The warning then read: "Careful, you're extremely hot."

The 20-year-old then posted a video of the cup and her unimpressed reaction to which said wrote: "Never going back there".

Her video has been viewed more than nine million times, received millions of likes and thousands of comments.

Some weighed in calling the move a "little bit creepy".

But others disagreed with the 20-year-old's take on the incident with many saying it was a respectful way to discreetly show appreciation and that they're interested in you.

"Be glad someone made their shot. It's rare these days," one said.

Another added: "It's cute, girls say guys never do anything. He just put his heart out to you."

"That was smooth tho not gonna lie. Elite move," a third said.

Some questioned whether the incident was legitimate, with a number of people saying the writing didn't look like it was from a man.

"Ain't no way a guy got a handwriting like that," one said.

Another wrote: "Got a feeling you did it yourself."