“The fire started, and the cleaner got out of the building and called the fire brigade, and then it burned through the beer lines,” says Casey.

Within a short time, the fire was put out with no harm to the employee.

A 20L keg of Speight’s beer was sitting right above where the fan was, Casey says, adding that it “just emptied itself on the fire and put the fire out”.

Seeing some humour in the situation, the company’s Facebook page posted yesterday that “the fire [was] doused entirely in a full malt flavour, balanced with a hint of grassy bitterness and a pleasant, non-harsh finish”.

According to Casey, there was a massive cleanup following the incident. The trade professionals were called in to get the electricity running, check gas levels and ensure the building was safe.

“It was a massive effort to get everything done and open for trade at 5 o’clock,” he says.

“We’re very thankful that the keg was there and that it saved the day.”

The Herald has reached out to Speight’s for comment.

Beer has helped save the day and extinguish fires in New Zealand before.

Last July, RNZ reported locals using beer to put out a fire at the Seddonville Hotel in Westport.

“Our industrious locals actually got bottles of beer... actually opening bottles of beer, shaking them, and putting the fire out,” said volunteer firefighter Ian Mulholland at the time.