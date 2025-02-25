Beverage consumption for drinks between 2.5% and 4.35% was down 5.7%.

But for stronger drinks, above 5%, consumption was up 34 million litres or 3.9%.

“Of the total volume of beer available for consumption in 2024, 88% was produced in New Zealand and 12% was imported,” Stats NZ added.

The country exported 20 million litres of beer last year.

Wine volume down 4.1%

The total volume of wine available for consumption in 2024 fell 4.1% to 95 million litres, Stats NZ added.

Table wine was down 4.1% to 94 million litres.

Fortified wine, above 14% alcohol volume, was down 10% to 403,000 litres.

Of all the wine available last year, 72% was produced in New Zealand and 28% was imported.

Spirits were down 5.5%.

Spirit-based drinks containing up to 23% alcohol, such as ready-to-drink beverages or RTDs, were down 3.4% to 78 million litres.

Overall, standard drinks were down 4.8% from 2023, following a 5.4% decrease in 2022.

“In 2024, the volume of alcohol available per person aged 18 years and over [as measured by the number of standard drinks], continued to fall as it has for the past 4 years,” Stats NZ added.

Overall, beer consumption was up 4.5%, wine was down 4%, and spirits were down 10%.