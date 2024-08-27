South Korea is offering cash incentives to singles to find love and get married as the country's birthrates reach a critical low. Photo / 123rf

When you consider getting married, the inevitable thoughts about the costs of a wedding, children, vacations and what the future entails can often spring to mind.

That is daunting for some. For others, that’s the cost of love.

Now, one country is offering people upward of $NZD64,000 to get married, according to media.

South Korea has the lowest birth rate in the world and is facing a demographic crisis as a result. It has now reached a critical point, with the fertility rate plummeting to 0.72 children per woman.

Local and central Governments across the nation after hoping a new policy and cash incentive will encourage couples to get married and have babies in an attempt to reverse the trend.