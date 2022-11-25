Voyager 2022 media awards
Soundtrack to My Life: Linn Lorkin, Auckland’s Piano Bar Lady

Joanna Wane
By
4 mins to read
Linn Lorkin (centre) with her band Happy Talk in the early 90s. Her New York-born husband, Herschal Herscher, is wearing the lavalava at far left. Photo / Jeff Mason

Legendary singer, composer, actor and comic Linn Lorkin, who’s just published her colourful musical memoir, The Redhead Gets the Gig, is still performing at the age of 80

Never Let Your Braces Dangle Harry Champion I grew up on a farm near Tokoroa and Dad would sit down at the piano and sing this to the three of us kids music hall-style, which was very entertaining. It's all played on the black keys and one particular verse was our favourite, because it was NAUGHTY.

