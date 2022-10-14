Jazz bassist Olivier Holland.

It's all about the bass for German-born jazz player and composer Olivier Holland.



Havona — Weather Report (1977)

I was probably in my early 20s when I first heard this instrument-defining track by American jazz-fusion band Weather Report with Jaco Pastorius. It's an expression of a musical genius. He has a very unusual way of playing behind the tune that is absolutely groundbreaking and dazzles me from a bass player's point of view.

Tystnat Har Orden — Sebastien Dube and Maria Johansson (2017)

I was performing and presenting at the Bass World Convention in New York, a week where some of the world's best bass players come together. Sebastien Dube [a Canadian who's based in Sweden] was one of the headline performers and brought along one of his favourite singers. Maria Johansson can do anything from the wildest scat solos to the most beautiful melodies. Her daring rendition of this traditional hymn ["Lord of All Hopefulness", sung in Swedish] completely knocked off my socks. Listening to her gives me goosebumps.

Silence — Level 42 (1988)

As a young bass player in Germany in the late 80s, you were drawn by default to Level 42, an English jazz-funk band, and to Mark King as a bass player [Holland moved to New Zealand in 2002]. But this is not a bass show-off track. I remember driving with my two kids in the car, singing and howling along with them. David, who was 3 or 4, knew all the words: "So many walk behind a veil of sorrow …" It was so cool to hear those deep lyrics coming out of this young boy's mouth.

Softly As In A Morning Sunrise — Christian McBride with saxophonist Michael Brecker (2003)

The virtuosity and raw energy of the performance [live at the Jazz Baltica festival in Germany] is what touches me. I'm a fan of Christian McBride as a bass player but this is a stand-out, with a bunch of musicians playing at the very highest level. They're really caning it.

Joy to the World — Sharay Reed, Chicago Gospel Musician Jam (2009)

It's never been on an album and the audio quality is shocking. Someone just pulled out their phone and filmed him backing this gospel choir, and the video went viral. Sometimes musicians give a once-in-a-lifetime performance when they're completely in the moment and their playing is so inspired. It's very moving.

For Heidi — Olivier Holland and band (2021)

My latest album Gjazz5 was recorded in Germany and features a noteworthy band of musicians from my bucket list, including Terreon Gully [drums] and Geoffrey Keezer [piano] — some of the best people on their instrument who walk this planet. When I brought the tracks home to my partner, Heidi, and played them for her, she became really emotional listening to this one, so I dedicated it to her. We got married a few months ago so she's now my wife.

— As told to Joanna Wane



Olivier Holland is a jazz bassist, composer and lecturer at the University of Auckland's School of Music. On October 23, he performs the world premiere of a new commissioned work, inspired by Algerian, Zimbabwean and contemporary European odd-time jazz, for the Sunday Mixtape ft. Seth Boy, Sally Gates & Olivier Holland at the Wellington Jazz Festival.