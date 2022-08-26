Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Soundtrack to my life: Black Grace dancer Rodney Tyrell

Joanna Wane
By
3 mins to read
Black Grace performs at the Jacob's Pillow dance festival in Massachusetts in July. Video / Black Grace

Black Grace performs at the Jacob's Pillow dance festival in Massachusetts in July. Video / Black Grace

DEDICATED TO THE ONE I LOVE — The Mamas & the Papas (1967)
Whenever this comes on, Mum tells me it's one of the songs she sang to me when I was a baby and starts