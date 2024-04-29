Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, visits the memorial to the victims of the Russian occupation in the town of Bucha, Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, visits the memorial to the victims of the Russian occupation in the town of Bucha, Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is visiting Ukraine, becoming the first member of the British royal family to travel to the nation since Russia invaded in 2022.

The royal visited Ukraine at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to affirm her solidarity with the women, men and children affected by the ongoing conflict.

The visit also marks a continuation of her work to help victims of war-related sexual violence, People reports.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, (left) with the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska at the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess of Edinburgh chatted with Ukrainians who had survived conflict-related sexual violence and torture, as well as kids who had safely been returned to their families after being forcibly separated and deported by Russia.

The royal then met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska to consider how they could best support victims and peace-builders.

On International Women’s Day in 2019, Sophie officially revealed her commitment to championing Britain’s preventing sexual violence in conflict initiative and the UN’s women, peace and security agenda.

As part of her mission to shed light on the impact of historical and ongoing conflict, the Duchess has visited many countries over the years, including Kosovo, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Colombia.

As with the rest of the royal family, the Duchess of Edinburgh and her husband, Prince Edward, have publicly backed Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia two years ago.

"We must stand shoulder to shoulder with all survivors to secure justice and holistic redress."



The Duchess of Edinburgh has addressed, via video message, the Restoration of the Conflict-Related Sexual Violence Survivors’ Rights Conference in Ukraine. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 4, 2024

When Prince Edward and Sophie’s titles changed to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh last year, titles last held by the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the pair met Ukrainian community members and families who had made the city their home when the war began.

Sophie also appeared in a clip last month speaking at the restoration of the conflict-related sexual violence survivors’ rights conference in Ukraine. The royal, who addressed the meeting virtually, quoted her brother-in-law King Charles in her speech.

“His Majesty the King recently said, ‘Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely’,” the Duchess said in a video posted on X (Twitter). “Your excellency the first lady, all survivors, and the women and men helping to end conflict and build peace here in Ukraine, I am full of admiration for you all.

“Survivors here and around the world have spoken out so bravely about their experiences. They are the most powerful advocates who remind us all that we must not turn our backs on the horrors of this crime. We must never forget the survivors,” she added.

“Rather, we must stand shoulder to shoulder with all survivors to secure justice and holistic redress, and ensure that this crime isn’t an accepted part of conflict. Their rights, and their voices, must be at the heart of all our efforts to consign conflict-related sexual violence to the history books.”

Britain's King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, at Buckingham Palace, London, on February 8, 2023. Photo / AP

King Charles, before his cancer diagnosis, hosted Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace during a surprise visit to the United Kingdom in February last year.

He told the Ukrainian leader: “We’ve all been worried about you and thinking about your country for so long, I can’t tell you”.

On February 2024, the second anniversary of the Eastern European conflict, King Charles voiced his support for Ukraine.

“The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire, as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives and livelihoods enters a third, tragic, year,” he said.

“Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely. Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression. I have felt this personally in the many meetings I have had with Ukrainians since the start of the war, from President Zelenskyy and Mrs Zelenska, to new army recruits training here in the United Kingdom.

“I continue to be greatly encouraged that the United Kingdom and our allies remain at the forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine at this time of such great suffering and need. My heart goes out to all those affected, as I remember them in my thoughts and prayers,” the monarch concluded.