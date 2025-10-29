Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Society Insider: Who bought Kurt Gibbons and Ben Cook’s high-profile Auckland properties? Plus, The Caker Jordan Rondel’s California wedding

Ricardo Simich
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

The buyer of rich-listers Kurt Gibbons' and Ben Cook's high-profile Auckland properties has been revealed as Simon Butler (inset), a Kiwi expat who has returned to New Zealand. Jordan Rondel, founder of The Caker, gets married today in California. Photo / Herald composite

The buyer of rich-listers Kurt Gibbons' and Ben Cook's high-profile Auckland properties has been revealed as Simon Butler (inset), a Kiwi expat who has returned to New Zealand. Jordan Rondel, founder of The Caker, gets married today in California. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. The exclusive parties, the exotic holidays, the hook-ups, the break-ups, and the high stakes business deals – this Thursday column pulls back the curtain to reveal how New Zealand’s other half live.

Revealed: The ultra-private expat

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save