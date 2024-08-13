Jordan Rondel, aka The Caker, will be based in LA, working on other pursuits.

By RNZ

Jordan Rondel, aka The Caker, has decided to call it a day on her successful baking business, selling the boxed cake kits company along with the name she has become known for.

“The Caker brand has been built on the sturdiest of foundations - honesty, commitment and passion. Anouk (Jordan’s sister) and I dedicated a huge chunk of our lives to upholding its purpose and values, ingraining the business into every part of us. My name became synonymous with it, I became The Caker,” Rondell wrote on Instagram to her 71.1K followers on Tuesday afternoon.

“But while stuck on the exhilarating rollercoaster of entrepreneurship for almost 15 years (the last three being the most relentless), I’ve come to realise that I’m me, Anouk is Anouk and The Caker is actually, all of you - the band of cake lovers who supports it and appreciates it, those who make it a part of their celebrations - you are all Cakers.”

The popular fancy cake kits - with flavours like coconut lime and raspberry and flourless dark chocolate gold leaf - will still be sold in Australia and New Zealand, while Rondell will remain in Los Angeles creating recipes, making cakes and working on collaborations.