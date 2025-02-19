Society Insider: How Sally Ridge’s 21yo son struck supermarket mega-deal; billionaire Jillian Friedlander on beating cancer

Astin Parore has launched his first product from his Mr Grocer business - a shopping bag carrying device called the CarryBuddy.

He has signed an agreement with Foodstuffs to sell the company’s first product at selected New World and Pak’nSave stores from February 26. It will also be available on his mrgrocer.co.nz website.

CarryBuddy is a reusable plastic tool with a rubber handle that helps customers hold several shopping bags at a time. Parore says the device, produced in China, combats awkward grips and mitigates the need for multiple trips to transport groceries. It can also be used to carry paint cans, buckets and dry cleaning.

“The solution provides a safer, more comfortable way to transport essentials without strain on hands from rough string handles,” Parore tells Society Insider.

“It can carry up to 25kg, I have had seven or eight bags on a handle at once.”

He says he saw a need for the product while working at supermarkets and wanted to make everyday life easier by eliminating “real world problems”.

Parore started working at Pak’nSave Albany when he was a teenager before working at New World, Victoria Park, as a grocery delivery driver. He says he got into the industry like any other teenager by filling out a form and applying for the job.

Mr Grocer carry in comfort handy handle marketed by Astin Parore. Photo / Supplied

He is in his final year of a Bachelor of Commerce and Property at Auckland University but says his degree has now become the side-hustle to his business.

The entrepreneur already owns an online collectables art business, EssentialsNZ, which he started at age 17. He says he made well over $100,000.

Parore says the launch of his new product was self-funded.

The deal came to fruition a year ago after Parore emailed Foodstuffs North Island Limited chief executive Chris Quin, saying he had a product he would like to get to market.

He was referred to Foodstuffs emerging supplier manager Rachel Prenty, who has become his mentor.

“We have been working with Astin from concept through to now, and are excited to open up the opportunity for Mr Grocer to enter some of our stores,” says Prenty.

“Astin has created and refined a unique solution for customers who struggle to carry multiple bags.

“I am really looking forward to working with Astin on his journey with us.”

Parore says having Foodstuffs onboard has given him the confidence boost when he sometimes doubted himself.

“It has taken an army to get to where I am now, and Foodstuffs has been great in assisting me throughout the journey,” he says.

Parore’s father Adam tells Society Insider that his son has always been very determined to go into this business alone, which he is immensely proud of.

“My view from a very early stage is that this is one of the best strategic executions of an idea that I have seen.”

Amelia Beder and Astin Parore, pictured in Queenstown.

Parore’s long-term girlfriend Amelia Beder tells Society Insider she has loved watching her partner grow his idea into reality.

“It’s amazing to see how a simple idea, rooted in everyday challenges, can transform into something that makes life easier. It’s a reminder of the power of persistence and innovation.”

Parore hopes to become a Foodstuffs owner/operator but in the meantime is looking for his next invention for Mr Grocer.

Kiwi billionaire shares cancer journey ahead of charity event

Jillian Friedlander, the creative director of the Friedlander Foundation, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in her 40s, but after treatment has now been cancer-free for 13 years.

At age 40, Kiwi billionaire philanthropist Jillian Friedlander was diagnosed with life-threatening ovarian cancer.

In the hope women will stay vigilant with their health checks, the mother of two has shared for the first time more details about her journey with cancer ahead of a special event she’s planning for International Women’s Day.

“For many years, I navigated the complexities of endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), experiencing a whirlwind of symptoms that seemed to oscillate between the two,” Friedlander says.

She felt neither diagnosis seemed right – her symptoms didn’t fully fit with either endometriosis or PCOS. In her mind, she was fit, healthy and capable in whatever she put her mind to. But with further investigation, she found there was an even more serious diagnosis to contend with.

“The truth emerged after several surgeries for the extensive endometriosis that had woven itself around my organs,” Friedlander says.

During a bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy, a surgery to remove both her fallopian tubes and ovaries, surgeons discovered she had ovarian cancer.

“This procedure was lifesaving,” Friedlander says.

“Through time, I navigated this journey with some good days and not-so-good days.”

With a combination of treatments, she made a remarkable recovery.

Now 53, she has now been cancer-free for 13 years.

“I know I am blessed, and I have immense gratitude,” she says.

Jillian Friedlander.

Friedlander now takes Bioidentical HRT and does regular custom IV drips.

“I have a fitness programme that is appropriate for my age with focus on strength training, stretching etc,” she says.

“I eat a high protein diet with whole foods and minimal alcohol – like the French, a healthy Bordeaux with a meal and a cheeky dry gin Mediterranean martini with a Sicilian olive.”

Ovarian cancer can be deadly – for every 100 people diagnosed in New Zealand, 36 will still be alive at least five years after their diagnosis according to the Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

Our rates are among the highest in the world with about 300 Kiwi women diagnosed a year and about 208 deaths a year.

She says through it all, she learnt strength and compassion, which is the driving force behind her philanthropic work. The Friedlander Foundation, of which she serves as creative director, champions a number of health initiatives and research, as well as fostering new talent in the world of the arts.

Next month, Friedlander will combine the two, with a charitable lunch at Non Solo Pizza in Parnell.

The event, called An Ode to Women for the Arts, will be co-hosted by Friedlander and Orsini Fine Jewellery’s Sarah Hutchings and held on March 7, ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Orsini Fine Jewellery's Sarah Hutchings and Jillian Friedlander are co-hosting a fundraising women in the arts lunch, in honour of Breast Cancer NZ.

The aim is to champion women’s empowerment and freedom, focusing on NZ artists and raising awareness and money for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Breast cancer is another cause important to Friedlander, as her mother-in-law and fellow philanthropist Harriet Friedlander, died of breast cancer in 1994.

The NSP celebration will feature four talented New Zealand painters: Katherine Throne, Nicola Bennett, Clare Barker and New York-based Natasha Wright, each representing different painting styles. They will share their experiences and wisdom through a session facilitated by TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright, and their artworks will be on display for guests to purchase.

TVNZ's Renee Wright will MC Jillian Friedlander's upcoming fundraising lunch. Photo / Sally Tagg

Justine Smyth, chairwoman of Spark New Zealand and chair of the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, is the guest speaker, and a registered breast cancer nurse will provide information and support to attendees.

Friedlander and Hutchings, who is also a gynaecological cancer survivor, have collaborated with Maman Boutique in Remuera, owned by sisters Emma Main and Kate Boyden, to curate a fashion collection inspired by the colour palette of the paintings, complemented by Orsini jewellery pieces.

As well as her philanthropic work, Friedlander says one of her greatest achievements is as a mother. She and her husband, Samson Corporation CEO and Director Daniel Friedlander, have 21-year-old twin daughters, Maia and Arielle.

Maia had a stroke at birth and a resulting brain injury and Friedlander says a connection to the arts has always been important in enriching both her daughters’ lives.

Now 21, Arielle is studying theology at St Andrews University in Scotland and Auckland-based Maia is a budding artist.

Multimillion-dollar car heaven at Ayrburn

The Ayrburn Classic, a festival of motoring celebrating heritage and innovation, will bring luxury and vintage cars to Queenstown hospitality precinct Ayrburn.

Queenstown’s new playground for the upwardly mobile is hosting the inaugural Ayrburn Classic Festival of Motoring next month, with an $8 million Ferrari and a $1m Rolls-Royce among the luxury cars set to be featured.

Ayrburn is a hospitality precinct with 10 food and drink venues, set against the stunning backdrop of the Southern Alps.

Chris Meehan, Ayrburn’s owner, is excited to introduce The Classic as a premier event on New Zealand’s calendar. He says he hopes it will become “the most prestigious destination motoring event in the Southern Hemisphere”.

Chris Meehan is the owner of Ayrburn, a hospitality precinct in Queenstown.

The inaugural event has already attracted a who’s who of New Zealand’s rich and famous.

Rich Lister supercar fans thought to be attending include property titan Steve Owen; managing director of Gallagher Australia and New Zealand’s Steve Lockwood; investment banker Jonty Edgar and his wife Amber, and Wyborn Capital’s GM Justin Wyborn and wife Kylie. The Wyborns are said to have recently bought a $25 million home in Queenstown.

Society Insider hears multimillionaire developer John Darby and his girlfriend Sally Ridge have the event marked on their calendars, as does Auckland Rich List real estate king Graham Wall.

John Darby and Sally Ridge, pictured at Amisfield, are expected to be attending the Ayrburn Classic.

Taking place from Friday March 21 to Sunday March 23, the festival will begin with an exclusive invite-only cocktails and canapes welcome party, where guests will get a sneak peek of the vintage vehicles and supercars on display.

Owners of Giltrap Group Michael and Richard Giltrap, sons of the late automotive legend Sir Colin, will be showcasing some of the Groups’ most desirable marquee brands, such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Lamborghini and McLaren.

A LaFerrari, owned by Winger Motors’ Rich List owner, Wayne Leach, with an estimated value of more than $8 million, is expected to be one of the luxury vehicles on display at the upcoming Ayrburn Classic.

All will have exhibits and activations nestled amongst Ayburn’s expansive gardens and hospitality marquees.

The most captivating cars entered by the public for display will complete a parade lap before being presented on stage, with the owner interviewed by the weekend’s host, automobile personality, Shaun Summerfield, the GM of group communications for Giltrap Group.

Day passes range in price from $50, up to $300 for tickets to Roll-Royce’s Spectre VIP Island.

Winger Motors’ Rich List owner, Wayne Leach, has his Ferrari limited production hypercar LaFerrari, with an estimated value of over $8 million, on the cover of the exhibition brochure. We are told it will also star over the weekend. Leach famously purchased a building in Auckland to house his fleet of Ferraris.

The Ayrburn Classic will also feature some vintage luxury cars, with rarities including a 1956 Lycoming Special, built by Ralph Watson, raced by Bruce McLaren, and a 1981 DMC DeLorean owned by country singer, Miranda Easten, who is also headlining the festival’s live entertainment.