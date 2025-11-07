Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Society Insider: All Black Aaron Smith and wife Teagan Voykovich have separated

Ricardo Simich
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Teagan Voykovich and Aaron Smith have confirmed they've ended their marriage.

Teagan Voykovich and Aaron Smith have confirmed they've ended their marriage.

Former All Black Aaron Smith and his wife Teagan Voykovich have separated after four years of marriage.

Halo Sports management talent manager Joe Wheeler confirmed the news to Society Insider.

“We acknowledge the public interest in their relationship and can confirm that they have separated.

”They are navigating this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save