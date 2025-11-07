“Aaron and Teagan will not be making any further comments regarding their relationship.”

Teagan Voykovich and Aaron Smith, pictured at the Steinlager Rugby Awards in 2015. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Since his last All Blacks game in October 2023, Smith, 36, has been playing for Japanese club Toyota Verblitz in Toyota City, Aichi.

The couple has a rural lifestyle property outside of Hamilton, which Voykovich was said to enjoy renovating while her husband was away.

Speculation had grown over the past few months of a split, with rugby sources revealing Smith had been staying with former playing mates.

Voykovich has also taken down many of the pictures that once graced her Instagram page of milestones from the couple’s relationship.

Smith and Voykovich have been together for more than a decade.

Teagan Voykovich and Aaron Smith.

In 2016, she famously stood by Smith after he was overheard taking part in a sexual act in a Christchurch Airport disabled toilet with a woman who was not his partner. He was dressed in his All Blacks uniform at the time.

Smith was with the All Blacks in South Africa when the news broke and was sent home. He apologised publicly and missed two tests.

Voykovich invested in Smith’s home in the Dunedin suburb of Roslyn in 2017.

In 2018, the pair joined forces in business to set up an F45 Training studio franchise in Dunedin, and they purchased a house in Jacks Point, Queenstown, which they sold in 2022.

They became engaged in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Luka, later that year, just before Smith left for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

In 2020, they purchased a house together in the upmarket Dunedin suburb of Saint Clair.

At the beginning of 2021, the pair married at the stunning multi-million-dollar French-inspired estate Stone Terrace at Hot Water Beach in the Coromandel.

At the end of that year the couple welcomed their second son, Leo.

Teagan Voykovich and Aaron Smith, pictured in 2021 when they were expecting their second child.

Also in 2021, the pair purchased a beach house in Whitianga in the Coromandel, which they sold in 2022 and upgraded to a five-bedroom beachfront property estimated to be worth around $2.5m.

Early in 2022, the couple purchased a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Cliffs Road in St Clair for more than $1.4m.

At the end of 2023, after Smith finished playing for the Highlanders, the pair put the house on the market with property records showing it sold in early 2024.

Mid last year, the move to the North Island was cemented when the couple bought a rural lifestyle property outside of Hamilton for an estimated $2.1m.

The modern brick home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three living areas with a pool.

It is understood that Smith is under contract with Toyota Verblitz until 2027.

Beauden Barrett with Aaron Smith, when Smith visited the All Blacks in July this year.

As well as their Whitianga and Waikato homes, Smith and Voykovich are still registered to have two companies together, Milan Limited, a commercial rental business and a fitness centre registered under AT & M Limited.

Two months ago, Voykovich registered her own fitness centre with the company’s office called TV Fitness Limited. Two months before that, she completed the Hyrox Sydney, named the world series of fitness racing.

Teagan Voykovich competing in the Hyrox Sydney in July.

Ricardo Simich has been with the Herald since 2008 where he contributed to The Business Insider. In 2012 he took over Spy at the Herald on Sunday, which has since evolved into Society Insider. The weekly column gives a glimpse into the worlds of the rich and famous.