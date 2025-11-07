Voykovich has also taken down many of the pictures that once graced her Instagram page of milestones from the couple’s relationship.
Smith and Voykovich have been together for more than a decade.
In 2016, she famously stood by Smith after he was overheard taking part in a sexual act in a Christchurch Airport disabled toilet with a woman who was not his partner. He was dressed in his All Blacks uniform at the time.
Smith was with the All Blacks in South Africa when the news broke and was sent home. He apologised publicly and missed two tests.
Voykovich invested in Smith’s home in the Dunedin suburb of Roslyn in 2017.
In 2018, the pair joined forces in business to set up an F45 Training studio franchise in Dunedin, and they purchased a house in Jacks Point, Queenstown, which they sold in 2022.
As well as their Whitianga and Waikato homes, Smith and Voykovich are still registered to have two companies together, Milan Limited, a commercial rental business and a fitness centre registered under AT & M Limited.
Two months ago, Voykovich registered her own fitness centre with the company’s office called TV Fitness Limited. Two months before that, she completed the Hyrox Sydney, named the world series of fitness racing.
