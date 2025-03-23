- Snoop Dogg wants to help reconcile Prince William and Prince Harry, offering to act as peacemaker.
- He expressed willingness to perform for them to encourage their reunion.
- Snoop values his long friendship with David Beckham, supporting Beckham’s children as ‘Uncle Snoop’.
The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper has known both brothers for several years and would be happy to act as a peacemaker or perform for the pair in the hope it can make the estranged siblings finally reconcile their differences.
He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Harry and William, I have known for a long time now. Harry asked me to perform at William’s bachelor party, but I couldn’t make it. Anything they want to perform at now, I am there.
“They are brothers, man. Anything that gets them in the same room and being brothers again will be worth it. Life is too short to not make things right, and if Snoop can help heal that relationship, then let’s do it.”