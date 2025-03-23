The 53-year-old father of four is proud of his close friendship with David Beckham and promised “Uncle Snoop” will always be there to support his and wife Victoria’s children, Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

He said: “You know in this industry you get a lot of acquaintances, but real long-lasting friendship is a rare thing for real.

King Charles with David and Victoria Beckham during a dinner at Highgrove House this year. Photo / Getty Images

“We have been friends for over 25 years, he isn’t a friend to me anymore, he is a brother to me. From the first time we met we had a good connection and our friendship just went from there. It kind of helps we both love sport, food and music, but as the years went on our friendship became deeper.

“We would message each other talking about fatherhood, advice, dreams we had for our kids.

“I remember all his boys as babies and now Brooklyn is married and the rest of them are out in the world doing their thing. Uncle Snoop was there to see them grow up and if they ever need anything now, they know I’ll be there.”

Snoop previously declared Harry and William were free to “reach out” to him whenever they wanted.

He told the Daily Mirror: “Harry and William are my boys. As soon as I knew they were fans, I reached out to them and we‘ve been cool ever since.”