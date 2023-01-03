Emma Lewisham has become a powerhouse in the skin and beauty industry. Now she looks back on how her 20s helped her get there. Photo / Supplied

Does wisdom really come with age? Lillie Rohan asked five New Zealand high achievers to write a letter to their 25-year-old selves. Today skincare mogul Emma Lewisham shares her advice on taking risks, failure and changing the beauty industry.

It’s a novel thought, putting yourself deep into the mind of the 25-year-old version of you.

I wouldn’t be surprised if that relentless pursuit of knowledge and thoughtful ambition were likely deemed somewhat irksome, but it was this spirit that put you in the driver’s seat. There will be many lessons, bumps and tribulations that will mark your next decade, but what I can tell you now is that you will face these with grace and resilience. You will learn to embrace courage over comfort and dare greatly.

At age 25, you have already experienced your fair share of success, and you have begun winding a path that will help your pursuit of a life of happiness with no regrets. What you don’t currently know, is that at age 25 your journey is just getting started.

I have some advice for you.

One of the greatest things you will ever do is take risks. You will learn it’s okay to sit in discomfort, to keep challenging things. This will be the genesis of one of your greatest pursuits – a namesake brand that gives meaning and provides substance to your life as you had never imagined. It will be marked with some of the most rewarding and testing moments.

There will be forks along the way, and you must compromise. You will fail, and you will fail hard – all the time.

Emma Lewisham's line of skincare. Photo / Supplied

But this is when you’ll do your most growing – as your mother told you, “nothing worthwhile ever comes easy”. You were born with her grit and tenacity; this part of her will remain with you, well beyond her physical presence in your life.

Your future is littered with love, success, joy, pain, and sorrow. You’ll learn that grief and love are not mutually exclusive, and your greatest loves will be your greatest losses.

Don’t be afraid.

These losses will teach you to heal, grow, and act with kindness and compassion in all aspects of life. Everyone is dealing with something.

Despite the losses and sorrow, this will help shape who you are fundamentally, and through this, kindness and thoughtfulness underpin all the relationships that you hold, both personal and professional. It will define more than you can imagine. You weren’t made for business as usual; you will do things your way, which is emphasised by your desire to shape and grow people through offering opportunities – you never set out to lead a life just for yourself.

People make your life full, but you’ve always known this.

Emma Lewisham has always been curious and asking questions. Photo / Supplied

You will be proud of the people in your orbit – both personal and professional but most importantly, the man you chose to stand by your side. He will be your pillar of strength when you need it most. Together, you will experience your greatest joys in life – your daughter Milla. Becoming a mother will be more rewarding than you could ever imagine.

Learning to overcome challenges and daring greatly will come to characterise you. The opportunities you grasp on to will lead you to your highest feats. Don’t let me destroy the mystery and magic of the unknown, but your wildest dreams will be fulfilled from your failures. You will never give up, although you will want to, your instinct is strong, and it will guide you – trust it.

Keep asking questions, Emma. Stay inquisitive. Believe in you.

Warmest wishes and best of luck.

Emma Lewisham, 37, has become a pioneering force within the beauty industry after founding the rapidly growing natural skincare brand that bears her name.