‘Everyone just hates tampons. They hurt and they’re not cool’: Lali, 19, of Hamilton

Of the six teens, only one said she regularly used tampons and did so during her heavier days along with period undies. But even then, she uses tampons cautiously.

The tampon is on the decline as a new generation of period products offers individuals more choice. Photo / RNZ

‘I’m not personally worried about the feeling of [tampons], but it’s the thought of the chemicals that are in the tampon and what’s leaching into your body as well’: Maia, 19, of Hamilton

Maia was referencing research this year that found toxic metals such as lead and arsenic in some major tampon brands. She now uses only organic tampon brands such as Toms.

But teens in the focus group haven’t exactly adopted the new alternative: menstrual cups. These are reusable cups made from silicone that are inserted into the vagina and collect the blood. Menstrual cups can be used during sport and swimming. One menstrual cup holds as much blood as two or three regular tampons. Only one teen in the group said she regularly used one.

‘I don’t think anyone ever suggested menstrual cups. I think my mum did once, but I was a bit freaked out by it. I was 15 or 16 and I was like ‘What?’ I was so confused at first. She did tell me a bit about how it worked but I was not interested’: Maia, 19, of Hamilton

Auckland 13-year-old Eleanor was the only one in the group who received period education at school before she got her first period. Tampons and pads were floated as the only options, even though period underwear and menstrual cups were being sold at mainstream supermarkets at the time.

‘I normally use pads or period undies because I don’t really like tampons. They make me feel uncomfortable. If I have swimming and I’m on my period, I normally just miss it, which is a shame because I do like swimming a lot. I haven’t tried anything else’: Eleanor, 13, of Auckland

Five out of the six teenagers in the focus group said they regularly used period underwear, which features absorbent padding and a waterproof lining.

Period underwear has been on the market for more than a decade. Manufacturers claim one pair can have the absorbency equal to three to five pads before being rinsed and thrown in the washing machine to fight another day.

When asked about her preferred period product, 13-year-old Jane, of Wellington, said period underwear was easier to use and more sustainable.

Period underwear has been on the market for more than a decade. Photo / RNZ

‘It’s definitely period undies because I just don’t have to worry about it as much. It’s not as stressful, and you can wash them, which is really great because I care for the environment’: Jane, 13, of Wellington

Despite the popularity of period underwear in the focus group, sales of period underwear have plateaued, according to Woolworths. A spokesperson cited the barrier of a higher initial cost of buying numerous period undies, which cost about $30 each. Multiple pairs might be needed to cover your full cycle.

‘A lot of the time when you’re struggling financially you go for the free period products at school ... I just defaulted to wearing pads because they’re the most accessible’: Lali, 19, of Hamilton

About 12% of Year 9-13 New Zealand students have difficulty accessing period products due to cost, according to the Youth19 Survey. Almost 100,000 girls say they miss school because they cannot always afford period products. Māori and Pasifika students are often the hardest hit when it comes to period poverty.

Pads remain the highest-selling period product at Foodstuffs, the parent company of Pak’nSave and New World. Woolworths is seeing the highest sales growth for pads. Affordability is one reason, as is new technology that allows pads to be thinner and more absorbent, according to a Woolworths spokesperson.

‘I’ve only tried pads and period undies. I prefer pads just because they’re really easy’: Tulsi, 13, of Auckland

Endo Warriors Aotearoa is a Wellington-based organisation that does period education and supplies free period products. Often, teens don’t understand how period undies work, but once they do, that’s what they want to use – if they can afford them or get them free.

“When we give stuff out, period underwear is what teens always go for,” Endo Warriors spokeswoman Yessinia Sandoval said.

And some parents were learning from their teens on how to use this new generation of period products.

“My mum was like ‘I’m going to get some period undies because they seem to be working for you. It seems to be the more sustainable option’,” Jane from Wellington said.

“It’s cool, but it is also embarrassing when we soak them in a bucket and our [period undies] get mixed up, which is pretty awkward.”