The look is one of many turning heads at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

One star has made their presence known at Paris Fashion Week.

In an eye catching ensemble, singer Doja Cat has shocked fans by painting her skin gold.

Donning a two piece suit and a fluffy jacket, the star known for her wild fashion looks has taken her commitment to fashion to the next level as she painted her body and face in metallic gold paint for the A.W.A.K.E. Mode show in Paris this week.

The Woman singer, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, posed for cameras before taking her seat in the front row at the Bastille Design Centre.

Doja Cat's look is quite on brand for A.W.A.K.E. Mode which was founded in London in 2012 and has since cemented itself as a brand known for bold designs usually featuring historical art and film references.

The brand has been worn by Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner and Ebonee Noel.

Doja Cat attends the A.W.A.K.E Mode Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

It is one of many wild looks seen at Paris Fashion Week, one of the most notable being model, Bella Hadid having a dress spray painted on her for the finale of the Coperni show.

Appearing on the runway almost nude, the model posed as a dress was sprayed on to her in front of a gaping crowd.

It wouldn’t be Paris Fashion Week without a major gasp moment – and the Coperni SS23 show concluded in the most spectacular fashion with Bella Hadid acting as a human mannequin for a spray-on dress that was fashioned before the audience's eyes. pic.twitter.com/nroyqo9qdK — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 30, 2022

The Vogue cover star stood perfectly still while a score of triumphant music played and the dress formed around her figure before she strutted down the catwalk and posed for the cameras.

Designer Arnaud Vaillant told Vogue: "It's our celebration of women's silhouettes from centuries past. And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too.

"We wanted to dedicate this moment to Dr Torres, because we respect what he does so much. We felt that it was absolutely necessary that he led the performance – to us, that makes the experience even more magical.."