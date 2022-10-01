Coperni's finale was a moment that has to be seen to be believed. Photo / Getty Images

Coperni's finale was a moment that has to be seen to be believed. Photo / Getty Images

Bella Hadid is one of the world's biggest models and now she has made her mark at Paris Fashion Week.

Appearing on the runway almost nude, the model posed as a dress was sprayed onto her in front of a gaping crowd.

The 25-year-old model was appearing at the annual fashion event in the French capital yesterday where she could be seen at the top of the runway almost nude before Dr Manel Torres - who is managing director of Fabrican Ltd and inventor of the spray-on fabric - sprayed a layer of white latex onto her body to form the shape of a Coperni slip dress.

Designer Arnaud Vaillant told Vogue: "It's our celebration of women's silhouettes from centuries past. And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too.

"We wanted to dedicate this moment to Dr Torres, because we respect what he does so much. We felt that it was absolutely necessary that he led the performance – to us, that makes the experience even more magical.."

The Vogue cover star stood perfectly still while a score of triumphant music played and the dress formed around her figure before she strutted down the catwalk and posed for the cameras.

It wouldn’t be Paris Fashion Week without a major gasp moment – and the Coperni SS23 show concluded in the most spectacular fashion with Bella Hadid acting as a human mannequin for a spray-on dress that was fashioned before the audience's eyes. pic.twitter.com/nroyqo9qdK — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 30, 2022

Fashion fans quickly took to social media sharing their shock at the futuristic design. One person said on Twitter: "Body spraying Bella Hadid to create dress on stage is one of the most creative things I've seen."

Another added "Bella Hadid devoured", while a third tweeted "I'm speechless, this is art".

The spray-on dress is the latest daring fashion design by Coperni, who previously made headlines for a purse made of hand-blown glass which was seen carried by Kylie Jenner and singer Doja Cat.

Having been recognised for its more experimental designs, the fashion house has won the Andam's Creative Label Prize in 2014, has had an award given to labels for their creative and commercial potential, and was a finalist for the LVMH Prize in 2015.

In May, Hadid - who at the time was gearing up to appear at the Met Gala - explained that while she used to get "so much anxiety" at the thought of appearing at high-profile events, she is now able to take "a lot of the pressure off".

Bella Hadid for Coperni ss23. I’m speechless… this is art pic.twitter.com/MtG3oJRcEH — GĒS (@HFrunway) September 30, 2022

She said: "Honestly, I used to get so much anxiety and it would, like, ruin my whole day. But I really take a lot of pressure off of myself now, I don't feel like there's as much to lose, so it's just fun for me at this point. We spend a lot of time—designing the dress and with my glam team—figuring out the creative part before I actually get to the hotel on Met day.

"So by the time, it's Met day, we're just like living, listening to music, dancing. But 20 minutes beforehand it gets kind of stressful because I'm a Libra and I'm always late. I try to not be late, but I always am anyway."

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald