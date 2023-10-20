Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Simon Wilson: The snow globe kiss of Gustav Klimt

Simon Wilson
By
6 mins to read
The Gustav Klimt Kiss snow globe from Vienna. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Gustav Klimt Kiss snow globe from Vienna. Photo / Jason Oxenham

I bought this snow globe in a shop in Vienna and I don’t want to say I burst into tears, but my heart did give a little ding. It’s Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss and the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle