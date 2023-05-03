Cadbury's have made two quiet changes to a chocolate lover's favourite treat. Photo / Reddit

Cadbury's have made two quiet changes to a chocolate lover's favourite treat. Photo / Reddit

Cadbury has landed itself in hot chocolate with some fans after making a drastic change to their Favourites chocolate box.

Two iconic miniature chocolate flavours, Dream and Flake, are set to be axed later in the year, with Cadbury’s parent company Mondelez confirming the move to the Herald.

Instead, they will be replaced with Caramilk and Twirl bars.

A Cadbury spokesperson explained the change was currently underway now in Australia with New Zealand set to soon follow, saying the “two past favourites” will be swapped with two “very popular favourites”.

Alex Blair, Mondelez’s corporate and government affairs manager in Australia, told news.com.au that Caramilk and Twirl are some of the most popular products which helped prompt the change.

“Caramilk and Twirl are among our most popular products and rightfully deserve their place in the Cadbury Favourites line-up,” Blair added.

“Dream and Flake fans shouldn’t fear – both remain widely available in bar and share-bag formats.”

Fans have responded to the news with many debating whether the change has improved the Favourites selection or not.

“Twirl is just a more structurally-sound version of Flake. Definitely an improvement IMO,” one person said.

“Twirl replacing Flake is fine but no Dream?? That’s like my favourite… (Caramilk is no Dream replacement IMO),” another added.

One raged: “If [Cadbury] touch the Turkish Delight I will be writing a strongly worded email.”

It’s not the only change coming to Kiwis’ Cadbury Favourites.

The current 373g Favourites are being replaced by 340g packs.

Mondelez NZ also said the larger 570g and the Kiwi Classic Favourites (530g) packs will become 520g this month, with the downsizing a response to rising input costs.

Favourites used to weigh in at 570g but a quiet change from Cadbury's has seen the box shrink to 520g. Photo / Reddit

“Due to the rising costs that many Aussie manufacturers are facing, we have made the difficult decision to adjust the size of our Cadbury Favourites range,” Alex Blair, Mondelez’s corporate and government affairs manager, told new.com.au.

Despite the change in weight, the treats have not reduced in price with the larger “party” pack retailing for around $19 while the smaller is priced at $10.

The size change has also landed on New Zealand shores with local supermarkets stocking their shelves with slightly lighter boxes.

The contents of the box have also undergone a change. Photo / Reddit

This is not the first time Cadbury has upset consumers. In 2019, it came under fire for changing the size of its family chocolate blocks.

It released a statement at the time revealing the blocks would change size but they wouldn’t change price.

“We’re committed to delivering the best quality Cadbury chocolate to you at the best possible price. Unfortunately, over the last few years, we’ve seen our costs go up,” Cadbury said on Facebook.

“Rather than raising the recommended retail price, we’ve made the call to reduce the size of our Cadbury family blocks so that they can continue to be an affordable treat for all Kiwis.”

New Zealand-owned chocolate company Whittaker’s has also been battling with rising costs in recent years however, it has chosen not to shrink the size of its family-sized chocolate block and instead has opted to annually increase their price.

In March, the company revealed inflation and rising costs would see a 250g block increase to $7.09.