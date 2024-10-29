Failing to wash your hair and scalp well can allow dead skin, oil and styling products to accumulate and irritate the scalp, causing inflammation that may contribute to dandruff and even hair loss, said Carolyn Goh, a clinical associate professor of dermatology and founder of the Hair and Scalp Disorder Clinic at the University of California in Los Angeles.

Read more: A Definitive Guide To Scalp Care

On average, wash your hair with shampoo every day to at least every two to three weeks, but it comes down to hair type, texture, age, and whether you use hairstyling products, dermatologists said. Here are their generalised recommendations:

Oily hair, thick hair and straight hair can be washed more frequently - usually every one to two days. The biggest determinant is the state of the scalp. “Activity of oil glands in the scalp determines how oily or dry the scalp and the hair is. As oil builds up, it transfers to the root of the hair, giving a greasy appearance,” said Joshua Zeichner, an associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. “More oil also contributes to dandruff, a condition where there is flaking and itching of the scalp.”

People with oily, thick, straight hair can wash their hair more frequently. Photo / 123rf

Dry, curly or chemically treated hair may benefit from less frequent washing as cleaning it too often may increase dryness, making it more fragile and susceptible to breakage. Also, certain hair styles can’t be washed frequently. But the hair and scalp should be washed at least once every two to three weeks. You can also try alternating between cleaning the hair and scalp with shampoo and the hair with only conditioner, which can help patch damage to the outer part of the hair called the cuticle, said Adam Friedman, a professor and the chair of dermatology at George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Age is also a consideration. As people age, their scalps tend to produce less oil, so their hair may not need to be washed as often, Goh said.

Women with curly hair will benefit in washing their hair less frequently. Photo / 123rf





What else you should know

Choose the right shampoo and conditioner for your hair type and hair-care needs, dermatologists said.

Volumising shampoos may be helpful for people with fine, thin hair. Clarifying shampoos can help remove buildup from hairstyling products or hard water but, when used too frequently, can be drying. Shampoos designed for dry or damaged hair may help repair hair but may not be best for those with oily scalps.

And people with scalp conditions such as dandruff may require over-the-counter or prescription shampoos. “Using the wrong shampoo for your hair type can be too much or not enough for your hair needs,” Zeichner said.

Here’s how dermatologists recommend caring for your hair.

Apply shampoo more to the scalp and roots of the hair to remove dead skin, excess oil and products without drying out the rest of the strands, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). Then rinse. In some cases, it may be appropriate to alternate between your regular shampoo and, once a week or so, a clarifying shampoo to help remove buildup.

Know how to properly shampoo your hair.

Use a conditioner to help moisturise and detangle hair. People with fine or straight hair should apply it to the ends of the hair, but those with dry or curly hair can apply to the entire length.

Gently remove excess water with a towel. When using a hair dryer, use low or medium heat instead of high heat, which can cause damage.

Avoid brushing wet hair as it is fragile and more susceptible to breakage. Instead, the AAD suggests using a wide-toothed comb to remove tangles.

The bottom line

While the recommended frequency of hair washing is highly variable, in general, dermatologists suggest washing hair every day to every two to three weeks depending on hair type, texture, age, and other factors.



