Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady pictured at the 2019 Met Gala. A source has claimed there is no coming back for the couple, with both said to be consulting divorce lawyers. Photo / Getty

As news broke of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's rumoured divorce, a source is claiming there is no coming back for the couple.

Having been spotted without her wedding ring twice this week, the supermodel is reportedly "done" trying to make her marriage work.

Speaking to People Magazine, a source said Bündchen is ready to move on and has been working with a divorce lawyer for "weeks" and "doesn't have much contact with Tom".

While the model is reportedly "doing okay", the source close to her said: "She is done with their marriage.

"She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

The source went on to say Bündchen is "just trying to figure out her life".

It comes amid news that the beloved American football quarterback is struggling to process the emotional toll of the rumoured separation.

"It's pretty obvious that he's hurting," a source told People Magazine earlier this week. "He feels very hurt by her."

Gisele and Tom got married in 2009. Photo / Instagram

"Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life."

The source went on to say things always seem to "go his way" and since "he hasn't had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him."

The power couple have been married for more than 12 years and share two children together, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as Brady's son, Jack, 15, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Rumours of the couple's rough patch first made headlines last month when a source revealed to People Magazine that the couple was living apart, with Bündchen spending time in Miami and New York away from her husband.

The alleged separation is rumoured to be because of many things but mainly due to Brady's decision to return to the NFL after a 40-day retirement earlier this year.

A source told Page Six this week: "As with many marriages, it's not just one thing. Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it."

They went on to reveal the couple have "had a series of blowups over the past few years" but admitted this could be the last straw.

However, another source told People Magazine: "It's complicated" and insisted "there's a lot more to it".