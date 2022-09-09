Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Shane Te Pou: Adrian Rurawhe — a very different kind of Speaker for Parliament

By Shane Te Pou
10 mins to read
The new Speaker of the House, Adrian Paki Rurawhe (Ngāti Apa). Photo / Marty Melville

The new Speaker of the House, Adrian Paki Rurawhe (Ngāti Apa). Photo / Marty Melville

Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) went to Parliament, in Pōneke, to meet the new Speaker of the House, Adrian Paki Rurawhe (Ngāti Apa).

Whakamoemiti ki a Ihoa ō ngā mano. Tuauriuri whaioio ki tonu te

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.