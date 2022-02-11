Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Seven things you can do in your 60s to guarantee a longer life

9 minutes to read
There are things you can do today to halt, or even reverse, the ageing process. Photo / 123RF

There are things you can do today to halt, or even reverse, the ageing process. Photo / 123RF

Daily Telegraph UK
By Miranda Levy

No matter how bad your lifestyle habits, it's never too late to start living healthily – and you could gain a decade in the process.

When a person reaches a certain age, it's understandable to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.