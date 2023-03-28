Dutch sperm clinic guidelines say donors should donate a maximum of 25 children or to 12 women to prevent inbreeding, incest or psychological problems for donor children.

A serial sperm donor who has fathered 550 children is being sued amid accusations his prolific donations increase the risk of accidental incest.

The Netherlands’ Donorkind Foundation is taking Jonathan Jacob Meijer to court to stop him donating sperm and accuses him of lying about the number of children he has fathered.

The civil case is being brought by a Dutch mother of one of Meijer’s children, who has been named only as Eva and had the child in 2018.

One man, Jonathan Jacob Meijer, from the Netherlands has ‘fathered’ 550+ children by donating his sperm across Europe.

The problem? He deceived clinics that he’d fathered less than 25 children.

The man, who moonlights as a musician, is being sued by one clinic & a recipient.

“If I had known he had already fathered more than 100 children, I would never have chosen him,” she said.

“If I think about the consequences this could have for my child I am sick to my stomach.”

Donorkind wants the court to order Meijer to stop donating and to find out which clinics he has donated to.

It also wants all his sperm in storage to be destroyed unless it is reserved for a woman who already has one of his children.

“We are taking action against this man because the government is doing nothing,” Donorkind foundation chairman Ties van der Meer said.

“He has a global reach via the internet and he does business with large, international sperm banks.”

Donation blacklist

Meijer, 41, a musician from The Hague, is on a Dutch donation blacklist but has continued to donate abroad, including in Denmark and Ukraine, Donorkind said.

The 41-year-old has also approached prospective parents looking for home insemination online, and has shown no signs of changing his behaviour, the foundation said.

Meijer, who now lives in Kenya, sometimes used the alias Ruud when offering to be a sperm donor, the AD newspaper said.

He refused to comment when questioned by AD and Dutch broadcaster NOS.

The Dutch gynaecologists’ association NVOG raised the alarm about Meijer in 2017 after it emerged he had fathered at least 102 children through 10 different clinics in the Netherlands.

Last year, Donorkind said it had identified 10 doctors who had illegally used their own sperm to create children in the Netherlands, which is working on a central register of sperm donors.