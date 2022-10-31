Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Sean Connolly: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

By
8 mins to read
Sean Connolly is executive chef at Esther at QT Hotel in Auckland.

Sean Connolly is executive chef at Esther at QT Hotel in Auckland.

MYSTORY

Sean Connolly is a Yorkshire-born chef and restaurateur who divides his time between his Sydney home and New Zealand. Connolly is executive chef of Esther at QT Hotel in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour precinct.

Back in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle