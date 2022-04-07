Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Scorched Almonds chocolate filled eggs are here just in time for Easter

Quick Read
An Easter egg filled with scorched almonds - sign us up. Photo / Supplied

An Easter egg filled with scorched almonds - sign us up. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By The Hits

Calling all Scorched Almonds fans, we have some egg-citing news for you.

You no longer have to wait until Christmas to devour some delicious Scorched Almonds, because now you can go nuts this Easter with a silky smooth milk chocolate egg filled with scrumptious Scorched Almonds.

Yes, please!

Scorched Almonds Easter egg. Photo / Supplied
Scorched Almonds Easter egg. Photo / Supplied

And what's even better, it is packed in a recyclable box avoiding the traditional, rigid plastic used in many Easter egg packaging.

You can grab them now nationwide from Countdown and New World and Pak 'n Save stores in the North Island for $11.

Read More

There's still time to grab your eggs before next weekend so get this one in your basket.