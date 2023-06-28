Scooter, a seven-year-old Chinese crested dog, is held by his owner Linda Elmquist after winning first place in the "World's Ugliest Dog" contest. Photo / Barbara Munker via Getty Images

Scooter, a seven-year-old Chinese crested dog, is held by his owner Linda Elmquist after winning first place in the "World's Ugliest Dog" contest. Photo / Barbara Munker via Getty Images

A bald Chinese crested pooch with backward-facing legs has been crowned the “World’s Ugliest Dog”.

Nearly a decade after he was saved from certain death, the 7-year-old stormed home thanks to his sparse hair, a ratlike tail and a tongue that refuses to stay in his mouth.

He was adopted by Linda Elmquist just seven months ago after his previous owner could no longer care for Scooter.

His story of survival is remarkable after he faced the prospect of euthanasia. He was born with a deformity that left his two hind legs facing backwards.

His breeder brought the pup in to be euthanised but Elmquist intervened and took him home, effectively saving his life.

There were fears Scooter might not have been able to even crawl or walk by himself.

He eventually learned to improvise and used his front legs to propel himself forward, albeit a little bit wobbly.

Judges at the World's Ugliest Dog Contest declared Scooter, a 7-year-old Chinese Crested, the ruffest-looking pup of all. Photo / AP

In Scooter’s entry biography it says his rescuer took him home to give him “a chance at finding a good home and a fairly normal life.”

With regular therapy and a specialised cart, Scooter can now walk, and “has no idea that he is any different from any other dog”, his biography says.

The world’s ugliest dog contest is a globally-renowned event that promotes dog adoption and showcases extraordinary canines that have defied adversity – and celebrates their imperfections.

Following Scooter’s victory, his rescuer and owner wrote: “I am overjoyed and incredibly proud that Scooter has been crowned the winner of the world’s ugliest dog contest.

Scooter, a seven-year-old Chinese crested dog, in his running wheel frame after winning first place in the "World's Ugliest Dog" contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California. Photo / Barbara Munker /picture alliance via Getty Images

“Despite the challenges he has faced with his deformed hind legs, Scooter has defied all odds and shown us the true meaning of resilience and determination.”

What helped Scooter take the top prize is his determination to overcome his struggles.

He beat out Prince, a chow chow mix with a scrunched-up face and a floppy ear, and Wild Thang, a pekingese who seemed to be more a luxurious walking wig than a pup.

The competition has been running since the 1970s after A member of Petaluma Old Adobe Association tried to find a way to raise money and suggested an ugly dog contest.

Sam the blind Chinese crested pup won the world's ugliest dog contest from 2003 to 2005. Photo / AP

Former winners include Scamp the Trump, a mutt with a bug eyes and matted hair, and a triple-crown winner Sam, a Chinese crested pup who was blind that had been rescued from a shelter that won the award between 2003-2005.