School student's lunchbox. Photo / Getty Images

A mum has been left gobsmacked after her daughter wrote a cheeky note back after she was given a “healthy” lunchbox for school.

The Melbourne mum explained her primary school-aged daughter was refusing to eat the healthy items in her lunchbox for school every day.

So instead of giving in, the mum replaced the special treats she would provide and swapped them for more healthy food until she learned her lesson.

Posting a picture online, the lunchbox contained a full banana, sandwich, pretzels, and cut-up kiwifruit.

But when the mum opened the lunchbox it contained another item - a scathing note from her daughter.

“This week after seeing yet another lunch box come home with all the healthy stuff untouched, I made good on my threat to only pack healthy stuff and no treats unless the healthy stuff was eaten,” the woman explained.

“This is the feedback my darling daughter provided”.

The hand-written note had a brutal message. “This food sucks,” it read.

The schoolgirl left a cheeky note in her lunchbox for her mum. Photo / Facebook

The girl who is around nine years old was clearly furious at her mum’s attempt to change her eating habits.

The mum put it down to a “parenting fail” and saw the funny side of the incident.

Some agreed, with one saying the “banana is manky, and the kiwi needs peeling” adding they “can’t blame the kid”.

However, some believe the mum’s daughter needs a dose of reality.

“If the lunch you make her ‘sucks’ then she can make her own from now on,” one person said, not so forgiving.

“If she can write, she can make her own like most of us did as a kid. None of this fancy lunchbox thing,” wrote another.

Others pointed out that some kids living in difficult circumstances don’t even get fed.

“So many kids would die to eat this as they have nothing to eat. Kids need to learn the value of food.”



