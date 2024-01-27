Help your kid stay full, focused and ready to learn with these lunchbox tips

As the school bell is set to ring once again, it’s time to prepare not just the backpacks but also the lunchboxes that fuel young minds. Crafting a balanced, nutritious meal is crucial for children’s concentration and energy levels throughout the day. Here we dive into some back-to-school lunch ideas, incorporating brain-boosting ingredients, addressing kid-specific nutrition needs, and throwing in some hygiene tips for those lingering summer days.

Brain-boosting bites

Omega-3 rich options: Integrate brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acids with choices like salmon or flaxseed. Consider salmon wraps with whole-grain tortillas.

Nuts and seeds: Pack a small container of mixed nuts and seeds for a crunchy and brain-friendly snack. Almonds, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds are excellent choices.

Colourful fruits and vegetables: Opt for a vibrant selection of fruits and vegetables. Kale chips and blueberries make great snacks. Cherry tomatoes are a fun snack too.

Child-specific nutrition needs

Protein-packed goodies: Children need protein for sustained energy. Egg, cheese, cold meats, preservative-free jerky or bier sticks are some good choices and will help keep children full and sustain concentration far more evenly across the school day.

Whole grains rule: Choose whole-grain options for sandwiches or wraps. Whole grains release energy slowly, providing a steady stream of fuel for the school day.

Dairy delights: Don’t forget the calcium. Include a serving of full-fat yoghurt or cheese to support bone health and overall growth.

Lunchbox hygiene

Easy-to-clean containers: Opt for lunch containers that are easy to clean to prevent bacterial growth. Invest in leak-proof options to avoid messes inside backpacks.

Pack some hands-on hygiene: Include hand sanitising wipes in the lunchbox for a quick cleanup.

Freeze individual components: Freeze items like yogurt, juice boxes, or a small water bottle the night before.

Use reusable ice packs: Invest in reusable ice packs designed specifically for lunchboxes. These packs are convenient, mess-free, and come in various sizes to fit different lunch containers.

Wrap in aluminium foil: Aluminum is an excellent conductor of cold and can help maintain lower temperatures inside the lunchbox.

Pre-chill the lunchbox: Place the empty lunchbox in the refrigerator the night before. A pre-chilled lunchbox provides a cool environment from the start, helping to keep the contents colder for longer.

Kumara, carrot and feta fritters. Photo / Tamara West

Fish cakes. Photo / Tamara West

Easy, cheesy baby frittatas. Photo / Supplied